Becoming Elizabeth Season 2: Renewed or Canceled At Starz?

Many viewers of Becoming Elizabeth are anxiously awaiting news of Season 2's premiere date.

Becoming Elizabeth Season 2 Plot

While numerous biopics of Elizabeth I have focused on her reign, Becoming Elizabeth shifts the focus to her formative years and the experiences that shaped her into the monarch she would become. Starz has released the official plot summary, which reads as follows:

“Becoming Elizabeth,” tells the incredible tale of the formative years of England’s most famous monarch. Years before she became queen, orphaned adolescent Elizabeth Tudor became involved in the sexual and political intrigues of the English court. After Henry VIII’s death, there is a perilous struggle for control because no one is certain who will succeed him. His surviving kids become pawns in a power struggle between European superpowers and England’s most prominent families.

While the men in her life fight for control of her kingdom, Elizabeth fights to assert her own authority. Every man and woman of the court is on the wheel of fortune, which may take them to a position of great power one moment, and the executioner’s block the next; her fascinating and factual journey to secure the crown is filled with scheming, betrayal, and illicit relationships that threaten to bring forth her demise.

Becoming Elizabeth Season 2 Cast

Alicia von Rittberg as in Elizabeth I

Romola Garai as in the character of Mary Tudor

Jessica Raine as in Catherine Parr

Tom Cullen as in Thomas Seymour

John Heffernan as in the role of Duke of Somerset

Jamie Blackley in the character of Robert Dudley

Alexandra Gilbreath as in Kat Ashley

Jamie Parker as in John Dudley

Leo Bill as in Henry Grey

Oliver Zetterstrӧm as in Edward

Bella Ramsey depicts Lady Jane Grey

Ekow Quartey portrays the role of Pedro

Alex Macqueen in the character of Stephen Gardiner

Olivier Huband as in Ambassador Guzman

Where To Watch Becoming Elizebeth

Starz is a premium cable channel that is included in many standard US pay-TV cable subscription packages. A network is a top option for users of live TV streaming services including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Moreover, users can sign up for Starz directly, making the service available across several platforms, including online, on mobile, and via TV streaming services via the Starz app.

In the United Kingdom, you may watch Becoming Elizabeth on Starzplay, a standalone service that provides access to Starz programming and, in some cases, is offered as an extra channel to other streaming services like Prime Video.

Becoming Elizabeth Season 2 Renewed or Canceled?

No credible release date has been confirmed as of yet because the collection has not been renewed. If production begins this year, fans can expect to see the new episodes around the middle of 2023.

Becoming Elizabeth Season 2 Trailer

No official teaser for Season 2 of Becoming Elizabeth has been made available as of yet. You can catch the preview for Season 1 right now.

Becoming Elizabeth: Season 1 Recap

The genuine and mostly unknown pre-crown past of the adolescent Queen is explored in the first season. It shows how the court is in shambles after Henry VIII’s death and how political and sexual intrigue can flourish in this environment. When her father passes away, Elizabeth has left an orphan. His three surviving offspring are currently engaged in a bloody struggle to assume full leadership of the country from him. Elizabeth must suffer at the hands of the males in her local neighborhood in order to assert her dominance.

The most current episode, which was broadcast on June 26, 2022, revealed Elizabeth and Thomas’ secret relationship with Catherine. Because Elizabeth would be treated considerably more harshly if word of their relationship reached Chelsea Manor, Elizabeth’s stepmother makes an effort to keep the two of them apart.

The audience’s attention has been captured by speculation about the future of Elizabeth and Thomas Seymor’s relationship. The season to come, and its episodes, will perhaps provide some answers to these questions.

