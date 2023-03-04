Before Shooting Herself Dead, An Ohio Mother Murders Her Husband, Their Kid And Her Father

An Ohio mother shot and killed her husband, a thrash metal singer, their son, who was 13 years old, and her father, who was 74 years old before turning the pistol on herself as police officers arrived to serve eviction papers.
On February 27, Theresa Cain shot and killed her daughter Samantha, who was 20 years old, at the home the Cain family shared in Ohio Township. Samantha did manage to survive, however she is currently hospitalised and in extremely severe condition.
At approximately 9:40 a.m. on that day, deputies from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence to serve eviction papers. This is when the awful murder-suicide began.
A recent foreclosure sale resulted in the purchase of Cain and her family’s home, which previously sold for $299,000. The new owner paid $230,000 for the property.
According to Fox19, Theresa greeted the police officers as they arrived on the patio of her home before running back inside. After that, the deputies thought they heard someone yell “No, no, no, no” before they heard multiple gunshots ring out.
It has since been determined that those that passed away were Theresa’s father William Felton, age 74, her son Ethan Cain, age 13, and Theresa’s husband Steven Cain, age 50.
Police believe that Steven, a singer for the thrash metal band Critical Khaos, was killed in a basement at the residence about thirty minutes before they arrived. They think that he was probably shot to death there.
