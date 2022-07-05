Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Premier Date, Cast, & Trailer

Just in time for those who enjoy their reality TV on the waves, Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 is here. Captain Sandy is back at the helm of the ship, commanding both guests and crew, in this season’s new series. The majority of the team, on the other hand, will be new this time around. The newcomers will undoubtedly bring something new to the now-classic reality show.

However, it’s important to remember that no matter who works on the Below Deck crew, there will always be some degree of turmoil. They can expect a lot of squabbles between Captain Sandy and his new crew, as they strive to balance the personalities of some memorable yachting visitors.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 premieres in the fall.

Recap of The Sixth Season of “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

A new cast member in the season finale? Only on Below Deck Mediterranean! The Season 6 finale is now available on Peacock, and in it, we meet possible cast member Chef Luka Grubisic, who had to spend a lot of time in isolation for fear that Chef Mathew Shea might leave the boat again.

As the crew prepared for their final night of drinking, Captain Sandy invited Luka to stop by the boat and say hi. Chef Luka is greeted by deckhands Lloyd, David, and Mzi, who toured him around the boat while smoking a cigarette.

Upon being questioned by Captain Sandy about his quarantine, he says, “It was not truly so easy, four walls for four weeks.” “I was a backup chef for you guys if something went wrong,” he tells Malia as Mathew puts on a fake smile and heads back into his room to avoid a potentially awkward discussion. “It’s fucking horrible,” he says in his discussion.

Read More:

Chef Luka, a native Croat, doesn’t let it deter him from sharing a beer with the rest of the crew. The natural thing to do is to greet him with a smile and inquire about how he spent his time alone in his room exercising. Mathew tries to figure out if he’s a Scorpio based on his tattoo, and he deserves credit for utilizing astrology to break the ice—I can’t be mad about that. As for the scorpion tattoo, Luka points out that it is a lobster, not a scorpion tattoo.

So what else did we miss out on about Chef Luka? “Healthy, nutritious, and delicious food from all over the world” is what he specializes in, and he has experience cooking “Mediterranean, Dalmatian, and Italian dinners.” Oh, and what was he doing before he became a yacht chef? No big deal, he’s just a freaking fashion designer who’s spent the last 15 years working with Oscar de la Renta and launching his fashion businesses.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Cast

This season’s Below Deck Mediterranean has only two returning cast members. In fact, one of them is Mzi “Zee” Dempers. It didn’t take long for the Deckhand to become a fan favorite in Season 6.

Of course, we can’t forget the return of Captain Sandy Yawn for yet another season on the high seas. In the absence of Captain Sandy, our show wouldn’t be what it is today. Having worked in the yachting sector for almost three decades and appearing on Below Deck Mediterranean for more than half a decade, she has earned the respect of her colleagues and the admiration of Bravo viewers alike.

Natasha Webb, Chef Dave White, Bosun Raygan Tyler, Stews Natalya Scudder, Kyle Viljoen, Deckhands Storm Smith, and Jason Gaskell will be joining Dempers and Captain Sandy this season.

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean will begin on Monday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a special, extra-sized episode. The episode will be accessible on Peacock the following day. The inaugural episode of Peacock will be available to subscribers starting on Monday, July 4.

Peacock’s new season of Below Deck will be available in the UK via Sky TV and NOW.

How to Watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7?

Season 7 of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean premieres on Monday, September 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Live TV streaming providers like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, SlingTV, and YouTube TV offer Bravo to individuals who have cut the cord from cable/satellite television. In addition, Peacock offers premium customers the ability to stream each episode the day after it airs.

A subscription to Sky TV or NOW is required to watch Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 in the UK.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Trailer

Read More: