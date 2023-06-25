Bemidji Stabbing Leaves One Person Dead And Numerous Suspects In Custody

Following a stabbing early on Saturday morning in Bemidji, a man has been declared deceased and other suspects are in arrest.
Police were called to the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest at 3:30 on Saturday, June 24, according to a statement from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin. There, they found an attack in progress.
Officers arrived and discovered a dead man who had been stabbed numerous times.
A number of eyewitnesses at the scene were able to give descriptions of the suspects who were present as well as the house they think the suspects fled to following the attack. According to the press release, the Headwaters SWAT team was employed to execute a warrant at the home.
At the house, several persons were taken into custody and questioned. A number of suspects have been identified via the investigation and will remain in detention.
When the inquiry is over, the suspects’ identities will be made public. According to the announcement, there doesn’t seem to be a threat to the general population.
Call Detective Dan Seaberg at (218) 333-8376 or the Beltrami County Dispatch Center at (218) 333-9111 if you have any information regarding this crime.
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the Bemidji Fire Department, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime scene team and detectives all provided support to the Bemidji Police Department.
