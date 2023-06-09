Ben Crump and Darryl Williams’ Family Demand Justice After Autopsy Findings

Darryl Williams’ autopsy report reveals that he had cocaine in his system when he passed away while being apprehended by Raleigh police.
Around 3 a.m. on January 17, Williams passed away. When police were attempting to apprehend him, there was a physical confrontation that led to it.
According to the Raleigh Police Department, authorities thought Williams may have been in possession of illicit substances. He was inside a parked car outside a store on Rock Quarry Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when they approached him.
A folded dollar bill with a whitish substance on it was discovered by officers during their search of Williams. Williams fled as police attempted to arrest him.
Williams was knocked to the ground by the officers after they used their stun guns to strike him in the back. But he managed to stand back up and take off once more. He was again dazed by the officers, who then threw him to the ground.
Here is a tweet related to this news:
Attorneys Dawn Blagrove and @AttorneyCrump speak at a news conference in Raleigh about Darryl Williams’ police tasing death being ruled a homicide. “The autopsy report validated what we saw with our eyes.” Williams cried for officers to stop in body camera footage. @newsobserver pic.twitter.com/l6pDzoh4hE
— Aaron Sánchez-Guerra (@aaronsguerra) June 9, 2023
Man Dies in Police Custody
Williams was restrained by five cops as he was lying on the ground. They handcuffed him while he resisted them and informed them that he had a heart ailment. The police restrained Williams for around 30 seconds during this battle by putting one knee on his left upper back and the other on his right upper arm.
Williams lost consciousness during the argument and was brought to a local hospital where he was later declared dead.
Williams’ cause of death was recorded as abrupt cardiac arrest in the autopsy report, which was made public on Wednesday. Homicide is indicated as the cause of death.
ABC11 questioned District Attorney Lorrin Freeman about if the fact that the killing was classified as a homicide will lead to any charges being brought against the involved police.
This issue is being looked into. I will make information about the case public after a decision has been made. I would expect to do so during the following 30 days,” Freeman wrote in an email.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Drunken Shooting ‘Game’ Ends in Painful Death of French Woman
- Historic Church Consumed by Flames in Aftermath of Lightning Strike
The use of stun guns, physical activity, and physical restraint are all cited as potential causes of cardiac arrest. Cocaine abuse is also listed. Williams also had cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and obesity, all of which are noted as contributing factors to his demise.
Williams’ family requested last month that the US Department of Justice look into possible misconduct on the part of the Raleigh Police Department.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.