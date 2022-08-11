Bert Kreischer Net Worth: How Much Does It Cost To Book Bert Kreischer?

Early Years

On November 3, 1972, in Tampa, Florida, Albert Kreischer Jr. was born and later went by the name “Bert Kreischer.” Both his father, Al, and mother, Gege, worked in the field of early childhood education. After finishing at Jesuit High School, Bert went to Florida State University, where he became a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and a major in English.

The Princeton Review” named Florida State University the best “party school” in the United States in 1997, during his sixth year there. In a six-page piece titled “Bert Kreischer: The Undergraduate,” “Rolling Stone” magazine dubbed Kreischer “the top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country.

” Director Oliver Stone saw the piece and immediately optioned the rights to Bert’s story, prompting numerous script submissions. However, one of the writers rewrote the script with Van Wilder replacing Kreischer after the arrangement fell through with National Lampoon. Moviegoers saw Ryan Reynolds as the titular character in “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder,” which came out in 2002. According to Bert’s review from 2014, the film is, “I have never witnessed it. I had nothing involvement in that.”

Career

Bert’s debut stand-up performance was at Potbelly’s, a pub and nightclub in Tallahassee. After sending an audio recording of his act to agent Jason Steinberg, he was invited to New York to take in several stand-up performances. Soon after relocating to New York City, Kreischer found a job working the door at the Boston Comedy Club in the city’s trendy Greenwich Village, and within a few months, he was given a sitcom deal by Will Smith’s production firm.

In 2001, Bert was in two pilots: the short film “Prepare to Meet Thy God” and the series “Life with David J.” In 2004, he was a guest appearance on “The Shield,” had one of his pieces animated for “Shorties Watchin’ Shorties” on Comedy Central, and appeared on the DVD “National Lampoon Live: New Faces – Volume 2.” After making an appearance in the 2007 film “Alpha Mail,” Kreischer competed in the 2008 reality show spoofed “Reality Bites Back” alongside Amy Schumer, Tiffany Haddish, and other comedic actors.

Comedy Central aired his first stand-up special, “Comfortably Dumb,” in 2009, and the following year, he hosted “Bert the Conqueror” on the Travel Channel. Bert was a regular guest host on “Rachael Ray” from 2011 to 2015. He has also appeared on “Conan,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Master Debaters with Jay Mohr,” “Comics Unleashed,” “Last Call with Carson Daly,” “Lights Out with David Spade,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and “This Is Not Happening.”

Kreischer hosted “Trip Flip” on the Travel Channel from 2012 to 2015, and in 2016, his second comedy special, “The Machine,” premiered on Showtime. He provided his voice for the Nickelodeon animated series The Loud House in 2017, and his specials “Secret Time” (2018) and “Hey Big Boy” (2020) will be available on Netflix.

The reality show “The Cabin with Bert Kreischer,” premiering on Netflix in 2020, follows him as he “goes to a cabin for some self-care and asks his humorous pals to join his journey to cleanse his mind, body, and soul.”

The film “The Machine,” starring Kreischer and Mark Hamill, was announced in April 2021. The film is a “genre-bending comedy inspired by Bert’s real-life escapades and subsequent breakout stand-up routine ‘The Machine,'” according to the synopsis. Bert’s stand-up routine about robbing a train with the Russian mafia while on vacation in Russia has been viewed over 80 million times. The film’s executive producer is also Kreischer.

He had his garage transformed into a “floor-to-ceiling media center” and “humidor” by presenters Tony Siragusa and Jason Cameron of the DIY Network series “Man Caves,” which he appeared on in 2011. Bert uses his man cave to record and creates his weekly podcast, which he calls “Bertcast.” Additionally, Kreischer has been featured on various podcasts as a guest, including “WTF with Marc Maron,” “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and “Doug Loves Movies.”

Bert Kreischer Personal Life

Bert and his wife LeeAnn Kemp tied the knot in December of 2003, and the couple now has two children, Georgia (born in 2004) and Ila (born in 2006). LeeAnn and her family reside in Los Angeles, where she uses Bert’s man cave as a recording studio for her podcast, “Wife of the Party.” Asked by “In response to the word “fatherly,” Kreischer said, “Selfish.” Mediocre. Loving. Yes, there are amazing fathers out there. No, I’m not a typical father.” Bert stated in that interview that he was raised Catholic and is “ten times more religious than everyone else in [his] family,” but that he and LeeAnn are not practicing their faith in front of their children.

House

Located in Los Angeles, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom property that Kreischer bought in 2010 cost $529,000. Valley Village is one of Los Angeles’s neighborhoods and is where the home in question may be found. The house’s value has increased by probably more than a million dollars due to neighborhood revitalization and gentrification.

Bert Kreischer Net Worth

By 2022, Bert Kreischer net worth is $3 million. Aside from the $10,000-$20,000 he receives per show, he also makes money through sponsorship arrangements on his broadcasts and social media. Around $1,500 is what he pulls in for each article he writes. He makes money by hosting TV shows, movies, podcasts, and performing stand-up comedy, among many other things.

