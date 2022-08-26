Betty Yee Gives Solvang State of the City Speech

At the 2022 State of the Municipal presentation given by Solvang’s mayor and city council, California State Controller Betty T. Yee spoke about labor shortages, inflationary pressures, and other indicators of an impending recession.

Yee serves on the boards of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System and is the chair of the state Franchise Tax Board.

Small companies are vital to California’s economy, she said during her State of the City address, and the state has to examine adjustments including adjusting its tax structure, developing strategies to keep its workforce, and increasing spending on public education.

The mayor and city manager of Solvang, California, Charlie Uhrig and Zenia Bradford, respectively, updated the community on the city’s finances, projects, and ambitions, respectively, and highlighted the importance of the tourism industry.

At the end of the event, local business owners, Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, and Yee went on a tour given by the Solvang Chamber of Commerce to showcase some of Solvang’s highlights.

“Betty Yee admired the newly renovated Solvang Festival Theatre, visited a plethora of specialty shops like Solvang Olive Press, Hanson’s Clock Shop, Rasmussen’s,” said Tracy Beard, CEO of the Solvang Chamber of Commerce. Beard also congratulated Miguel Limón, a first-generation business owner of SanoPecado. The importance of economic growth to the city of Solvang was brought home to tour participant Betty Yee.