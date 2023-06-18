What is Beyonce’s Net Worth? Did Uber make Beyonce $300 million?

Beyoncé Gisele Knowles-Carter is, to put it mildly, very wealthy. The pop star has made a name for herself in the music business thanks to her great singing voice and sassy dancing moves.
Beyonce’s Net Worth
Beyonce Knowles is an American actress, entrepreneur, singer, and humanitarian with a net worth of $500 million. Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles’s husband, is worth $1.3 billion on his own. Together, they are worth $1.8 billion as of this writing.
Beyonce is one of the most famous and well-paid people in the world. Beyonce Knowles makes $80 million in a touring year from all of her different jobs. She is also the act with the most Grammys. In February 2023, Beyonce got her 32nd Grammy. This made her the person with the most Grammy wins of all time, passing Georg Solti by one.
Beyonce Endorsement Deals
This successful Texan is known for her work in the entertainment field, but it’s her business skills that really make her a name to remember. Beyonce’s first advertising deal was with Pepsi in 2002. L’Oreal, American Express, Samsung, Ford, and DirectTV quickly followed.
She has released several fragrances over the years and signed a $20 million, three-year deal with Coty to create a signature scent. Also, don’t forget that she and her mom Tina started a clothing line called House of Dereon.
In 2010, she put out her first fragrance under her own name. She made a total of six fragrance names in the end, which have brought in more than $500 million since 2010. When everything is added up, her name is the most popular celebrity scent of all time.
Beyonce’s Netflix Deal
In 2018, Beyonce made a $60 million deal with Netflix to make three pieces of material for the service. The first one came out in April 2019 and was called Homecoming. It was about her performance at Coachella in 2018.
Contrary to a popular online rumor, Beyonce did NOT take a 50% pay cut to get the rights to film her Coachella show. The truth is that she got a standard performance fee and basically told Coachella that they had to let her film for Netflix. And when Beyonce says she wants to film her shows at Coachella, they say yes. That’s all there is to it.
Beyonce’s marriage to Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z, a hip hop singer, producer, and multimillionaire entrepreneur, may have been her best business deal to date. In 2012, they had their first child, Blue Ivy Carter. Beyonce had twins, a girl named Rumi and a boy named Sir, on June 13, 2017.
Did Uber make Beyonce $300 million?
The short answer is “no,” though. In May 2019, a story on Twitter went viral that said Beyonce took $6 million in Uber stock for a private show in 2015 and that her shares were worth $300 million after the company went public.
That’s not right.
Some articles that didn’t do enough study said that Beyonce was given 6 million Uber shares, which at the company’s IPO would have been worth about $270 million before taxes. In fact, she got Restricted Stock Units worth $6 million in 2015, when the company was worth $50 billion.
After Uber went public, the market value of the business was $67 billion. If she never sold a single share and didn’t lose any in future investor rounds, which is probably not going to happen, her shares would be worth about $9 million at the $67 billion market cap.
