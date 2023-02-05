Bicycling Doctor In California Hit By Lexus, Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Driver; Witnesses Detain Suspect

According to authorities, a driver was detained after reportedly running into a bicycle on the road in Southern California before fatally stabbing him. On Wednesday, Long Beach resident Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, was detained on suspicion of murder in connection with the attack that day at Dana Point.
Before being taken into custody, Smith was “being detained by spectators” when deputies arrived, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
On Thursday, he was kept behind bars without a bond. It wasn’t immediately apparent if he had a lawyer to represent him.
According to the sheriff’s office, Michael John Mammone, 58, was struck from behind by a Lexus automobile in an intersection when he was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway at around 3 p.m.
According to CBS Los Angeles, Mammone worked as a local emergency room doctor at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Woodroof told KNBC-TV that the collision “propelled him into the intersection.” The offender then drove around the victim before getting out of the car, returning to the victim, and continuing to assault her.
Mammone was fatally wounded by the driver’s knife, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement released on Thursday.
According to officials, Smith was detained and a knife was taken. When Smith approached Mammone, who was lying on the ground in severe condition, witnesses said he was also carrying a BB pistol, according to CBS LA.
Authorities claimed Smith had no known link to Mammone and that they were still attempting to figure out what led to the death.
Woodruff stated, “As far as relationship or motive, we have no notion at this point.
Read Next: