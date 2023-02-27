Bicyclist Dies In Bryan After Being Hit By A Pickup Truck

Daily news / By / February 27, 2023

The Bryan Police Department is looking into a fatal collision that included two pickup trucks, a bicycle, and one of the vehicles.

It took place on Sunday around a quarter to two o’clock in the afternoon at the intersection of E. 29th Street and Barak Lane.

According to the reports from the police, the event started when two trucks collided in the crossroads.

A tweet from the official twitter account of Bryan Police Department confirming the incident.

After that occurred, one of the pickup trucks was forced up onto a sidewalk, where it collided with a person who was on a bicycle and waiting to cross the intersection.

The person who was riding the bicycle was taken to the hospital in a hurry, however they were unable to recover from their injuries.

Both vehicles’ occupants walked away unharmed.

This collision is still under investigation.

