Bicyclist Shot By LAPD During Pursuit

CA, VAN NUYS — In the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday night, Los Angeles police officers shot a cyclist they were seeking to apprehend. The arresting police allegedly reported seeing a gun in the man’s possession, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The cyclist, a 40-year-old male described by police as a “known suspect,” was taken in stable condition to a local hospital, said the LAPD.
Just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a shooting took place in Vanu Nuys at Victory Boulevard and Tyrone Avenue.
In an officer-involved shooting, according to the LAPD, “officers sought to apprehend the suspect and as they were doing so, they noticed the suspect with a pistol.” When a second officer-involved gunshot took place, the suspect escaped on foot northbound on Tyrone towards Victory Boulevard.
Unknown was if the suspect fired a shot or pointed a weapon at the pursuing policemen.
According to the LAPD, when officers fired at the man again as he was running southbound on Tyrone Avenue, he was wounded and taken into custody. He was admitted to the hospital in good health.
The police agency reports that neither officers nor onlookers were hurt during the shooting. According to authorities, a gun was discovered on the scene.
Police on Tuesday evening closed the area to traffic as they conduct their investigation. It was suggested that commuters avoid the area.
Read Next: