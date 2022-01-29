Biden Administration Trying Congress To Pass $52B Microchip Production Bill.

In addition to having a significant influence on manufacturing capacities, the worldwide microprocessor scarcity has forced General Motors to decrease the availability of important features and suspend production for many different models.

For example, the Biden Administration urges Congress to adopt a new $52 billion microprocessor manufacturing bill to alleviate the shortfall.

A recent article from Reuters states that the measure, nicknamed the “America Competes” act, would strive to improve domestic chip manufacturing and investment as well as technological research and development capabilities.

The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, enacted by the Senate last year, contains $52 billion for domestic microchip manufacture and $190 billion for technology and research to increase the United States’ competitiveness with China, among other provisions.

In comparison to the Senate version, the House bill has numerous significant variations, the most notable of which is the exclusion of $190 billion for technological development and research. On the other hand, the Senate version includes $45 billion to help the supply chain and manufacturing.

According to the House of Representatives, a manufacturing site might be relocated out of “countries of concern,” including those representing a major economic or national security danger to the United States.

Additionally, funds might be used to build up stocks of crucial microchip components and strive to relieve future shortages of these components. The measure will be considered by the House of Representatives next week.

President Joe Biden said that the measures reflect “transformational investments in our industrial base and research and development,” which he believes were important in propelling the United States to global economic leadership during the twentieth century.

According to General Motors President Mark Reuss, the company is developing its own family of microcontrollers while the broader automotive industry struggles with a microchip shortage.

According to Reuss, the goal is to “develop an ecosystem that is much more resilient, much more scalable, and always there to meet our needs,” according to Reuss.

GM anticipates that the demand for automotive semiconductors will more than double in the next several years as new electric vehicles (EVs) and vehicle technologies hit the market.