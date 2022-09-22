Biden Confirms ‘one China’ Policy After Promising Us Forces Will Defend Taiwan

On Wednesday, President Biden tried to clear the air after his unexpected pledge to defend Taiwan with soldiers by saying the United States is “committed” to the “One China” policy.

During the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, he reminded world leaders, “We want to bring peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits and stay committed to our ‘One China’ policy, which has helped prevent conflict for four decades.” We remain opposed to any side acting alone to alter the status quo.

These remarks come after President Biden made waves on Sunday during an interview with “60 Minutes” in which he pledged to defend Taiwan with U.S. soldiers from an assault by China.

“So, to be clear, sir,” “60 Minutes” journalist Scott Pelley questioned, “in the case of a Chinese invasion, U.S. soldiers, U.S. men and women would defend Taiwan?”

Biden said, “Yes.”

After CBS’s story, the White House stated that the United States’ stance towards Taiwan and China has not changed, and that the United States still retains “strategic ambiguity” over whether or not U.S. military would be sent to defend the island.

A number of factors have contributed to the worsening state of U.S.-China relations, including Beijing’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea and its continued allegiance to Russia amid the illegal war in Ukraine, as well as frustration over climate change, human right abuses, and the trade war.

Let me be blunt about the rivalry between the United States and China, Biden remarked. The United States will act as a responsible global leader as it navigates changing geopolitical trends.

”We are not looking for trouble. There is no desire on our part to restart the Cold War. ‘We don’t expect any country to pick the United States over any other partner,’ he continued.

President Biden stated that the United States will “unabashedly” support its “ideal of a free, open, secure, and prosperous world,” and he maintained that the prosperity of one nation does not have to come at the expense of another.

He went on to say, “When other countries flourish, ours do too.”

This week, however, the General Assembly has been preoccupied with China’s unwavering support for Russia and its refusal to condemn Russia’s bloody conflict.

As the United States and its European allies strive to clinch a nuclear nonproliferation deal with Iran, concerns have arisen about Beijing’s continued development of nuclear weapons without the precedent of a nuclear agreement.

Biden cautioned that “we cannot allow the globe now fall backwards.”