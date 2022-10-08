Biden Criticizes Russia, Saudi Arabia For Increasing Gas Prices, Claims Credit For Fall

On Friday, when visiting a Volvo factory, President Biden blamed Russia and Saudi Arabia for the recent increase in gas prices in the United States.

Biden has suggested that the OPEC+ agreement to restrict output on Wednesday is to blame for the current spike in gas prices.

Biden told the crowd in Hagerstown, Maryland, “I was able to get gasoline down well over $1.60, but it’s inching up because of what the Russians and the Saudis just done.”

He said, “I’m not through with it yet.”

Oil prices are likely to rise as a result of Wednesday’s announcement by OPEC+ ministers that they will reduce oil output by 2 million barrels per day.

The White House lobbied leading oil producers like Saudi Arabia, which heads the international oil cartel, not to make dramatic cutbacks to oil output while gas prices stay high, and this decision was made by OPEC as a result.

The Obama administration is banking on renewable energy to get them through the OPEC decision.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that the statement highlights the importance of the Inflation Reduction Act in helping the United States become less dependent on fossil fuels imported from outside.