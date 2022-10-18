Biden Promotes New Los Angeles Train Station, Angering Homeless Veteran Advocate

Homeless An advocate for Los Angeles’s veterans says the community is outraged that President Joe Biden used his visit to VA property to tout a parking lot for a future subway extension rather than address the plight of the veterans themselves.

The decision stoked tensions between the federal government and veterans who have been lobbying for years for the right to live in permanent housing on a massive VA facility in close proximity to Brentwood, a neighborhood frequented by Hollywood’s elite. After the Civil War, the land was deeded for the exclusive purpose of providing homes for veterans.

AMVETS social worker Rob Reynolds told the Washington Examiner, “Biden grandstanded on veterans’ property and didn’t even involve veterans in his address.” “What a shame he is.” The American Military Veterans Educational and Training Society (AMVETS) is a nonprofit group that provides assistance with housing and medical treatment for veterans.

On October 13th, Biden conducted a news conference there alongside Democratic mayoral candidate in Los Angeles Rep. Karen Bass. Because most commuters find the subway system unpleasant or unsafe, Los Angeles has some of the worst traffic congestion in the country. In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, lawmakers are working to increase the number of available highways and byways.

More than 22 million trips are made annually on your subways, light rail, and buses,” Biden added. It’s how many people go to and from work and school, as well as how many visitors and residents get about our incredible metropolis. But there is a dire need to improve the public transportation system. You should link up more communities, reduce traffic and pollution, and make it simpler for individuals to go where they need to go.

Veteran street’s homeless population finds new homes in a tent city, but issues remain.

Although Reynolds did not believe a word of it. Over the course of last year, he assisted scores of homeless veterans in making the transition from living on the sidewalk outside the VA’s land to a tent city and, later, modest houses on VA grounds. He has helped hundreds of people find homes over the years, but the vast majority of them choose the VA, which does not have enough available beds. New apartment buildings are being built right now.

Reynolds has reportedly sent a letter to VA Secretary Denis McDonough after hearing that many veterans were offended by the news conference on the alleged infraction of their rights to land.

When it comes to the Soldiers’ Home land, “[Biden] validated our thesis that our elected representatives are more interested with projects unrelated to veteran housing,” Reynolds stated. A roof over the heads of the men and women who serve our nation is less important to our President than a train. When giving his address on infrastructure, President Biden should have done it not at the VA but rather at the Westwood Purple Line station, which is less than half a mile away.

For having their “priorities incorrect,” Reynolds said, local officials care more about an infrastructure project than homeless veterans.

Many of the veterans who have come to Reynolds’ attention are “physically and psychologically challenged” and “are asking me to help them be housed at the VA because they worry it will not go well for them if they are put someplace else,” she wrote. Repeatedly over the years, I have maintained, “Many challenges affecting our Veterans are not hard to address; it needs honest and fruitful communication from the VA and adequate involvement.”