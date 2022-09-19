Biden Says Us Will Defend Taiwan If China Attacks

Joe Biden, President of the United States, has reiterated the promise to defend Taiwan from any invasion by China.

Mr. Biden was asked in a CBS interview if American forces would protect the island, and he responded, “Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack.”

The White House issued a statement to explain that the official US policy regarding Taiwan had not changed and that the United States would not commit to military action as a result of the remarks.

Chinese officials have declared they are “firmly opposed” to Mr. Biden’s plan of action.

The comments were made during a Sunday episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes, and the foreign ministry claimed it had made “severe complaints” to the United States government in response.

Beijing claims Taiwan, an island in international waters off the coast of eastern China, as part of China proper.

The United States government in Washington has always had to tread carefully on the diplomatic high wire over this topic.

As a foundation of its relationship with Beijing, it upholds the One China policy. As part of this policy, the United States has established diplomatic links with Beijing rather than Taipei, which would mean it recognizes that there is only one legitimate Chinese government.

Yet it also keeps in regular contact with Taiwan and supplies armaments to the island nation in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which mandates that the United States supply Taiwan with a deterrent force.

Mr Biden’s words, his clearest yet in endorsing US military participation, seem to run counter to Washington’s posture of “strategic ambiguity,” in which it neither commits to defending Taiwan nor rules out the possibility of doing so.

Mr Biden stressed once again in an interview published on Sunday that the United States is not supporting Taiwan’s independence.

“There is a One China policy, but Taiwan is free to determine its own status. Since it is entirely up to them to make the choice to become self-sufficient, we have no intention of leaving or even encouraging this “According to what he had to say.

At Monday’s press conference in response to Mr. Biden’s comments, Taiwan expressed its appreciation for the “rock-solid security commitment to Taiwan” from the United States government. Taiwan has pledged to strengthen its “close security collaboration” with the United States.

The United States agreed last month to deliver weapons and missile defense to Taiwan for $1.1 billion (£955 million), drawing ire from China.

To date, this is President Biden’s third occasion going against the grain since last October.

When asked if the United States would defend Taiwan during his first trip to Asia as president in May, he answered “Yes” while speaking in Japan.

The US government swiftly published a follow-up statement denying any change in previously established policy.

Like last time, the White House issued a statement minimizing the president’s remarks: “This was something Trump also remarked earlier this year, while visiting Tokyo. Furthermore, he emphasized that our stance on Taiwan has not altered since that time. That’s still correct.”

Beijing has frequently criticized Mr. Biden for making similar threats of US military action, and this time is no different.

A foreign ministry spokesperson said in May, in reaction to Mr. Biden’s comments in Japan, “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory… The Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affair that brooks no international involvement.”

After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial visit to the island in August, which Mr. Biden had indicated was “not a smart idea,” tensions between the US and China escalated, particularly over Taiwan.

In retaliation, Beijing imposed a military blockade surrounding Taiwan for five days. However, Beijing has not confirmed the United States’ claims that China fired missiles over the island. According to Taiwan, China’s missiles harmlessly soared far into the stratosphere.