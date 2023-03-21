Biden Approves a Motion to Prevent a Divisive Dc Criminal Bill

On Monday, President Joseph Biden signed into law a resolution to halt implementation of a criminal statute in Washington, DC that has been widely criticized for being too lenient.
As Republicans blame Democrats of not doing enough to combat crime, the drive to derail the crime measure has exposed party divisions and the delicate balancing act that the Democrats are seeking to do.
This month, the Senate voted to approve the Republican-led resolution. Several Democrats ended up voting for the resolution, but Biden’s statement that he would not veto it startled and angered many in his party.
They feel Congress should stay out of local politics. Before Biden’s veto pronouncement in February, the House passed the measure with 173 Democrats voting no.
Once it became evident that the resolution of disapproval was on track to pass the Senate with widespread support, the DC Council chairman moved to withdraw the legislation from congressional review.
Notwithstanding this attempt to back out, the Senate vote went ahead as scheduled. Some Democrats have complained that the public debate on the crime bill has been one-sided, despite the fact that the law contains policies that directly contradict the “weak on crime” rhetoric that has been used to criticize it.
“The debate over the DC crime law has gone a bit off the rails. It lowers the carjacking maximum to 24 years, but that’s IN LINE with many states. And the bill INCREASES sentences for attempted murder, attempted s*xual assault, misdemeanor s*xual abuse, and many other crimes,” Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted earlier this month.
The Republican Party, however, has condemned the DC crime bill as reckless and risky.
“Congress is tasked with overseeing Washington, D.C. — a federal district where people should be safe to live and work. The district should set a nationwide example by enacting legislation that makes its residents and visitors safer — not less safe,” Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, a lead sponsor of the resolution in the Senate, said in a statement.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, initially vetoed the contentious crime law, claiming in a statement that it “does not make us safer.” Bowser stated her displeasure with “ “the council substantially reduced penalties for robberies, carjackings and home invasion burglaries.”
The mayor had vetoed the measure, but the council overrode his decision. “Decades of dramatic increases in incarceration have not been a solution to rising crime,” an announcement from the council said on the veto override.
On the same day, Biden signed a bill mandating the release of as much classified information as possible about the coronavirus and its connection to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. For days, White House officials avoided answering whether or not Trump supported the plan.
Biden “shares Congress’ purpose” of revealing as much information as possible about the origin of Covid-19, he said in a statement issued shortly after the president signed the law.
“We need to get to the bottom of COVID-19’s origins to help ensure we can better prevent future pandemics,” Biden said. “My Administration will continue to review all classified information relating to COVID–19’s origins, including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”
