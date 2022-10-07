Biden Warns Of Nuclear Armageddon From Putin

Moscow continues to suffer military defeats in Ukraine, and on Thursday, President Joe Biden issued a stern warning about the risks underlying Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats.

While speaking at a Democratic fundraiser in New York, Biden reportedly said, “First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use of a) nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path they are going.” He was introduced by James Murdoch, the youngest son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

When asked to elaborate, he said, “I don’t believe there’s such such thing as the capacity to quickly (use) a tactical nuclear bomb and not end up with Armageddon.”

It is surprising that the President would speak so openly and invoke Armageddon, especially at a fundraiser, when his advisors at the National Security Council, the State Department, and the Pentagon have all spoken in much more measured terms, saying that they take the threats seriously but don’t see movement on them from the Kremlin.

My mind is racking over the question, “Where does Putin get off?” As Biden put it at the time, “Where does he find a way out?” How did he get himself into a situation where he would not just lose face but also major authority in Russia?

According to three people informed on the new information and originally reported by CNN, his remarks come as the US analyzes how to react to a variety of conceivable situations, including worries that the Russians may deploy tactical nuclear weapons.

This past Thursday, officials again sounded the alarm that the United States had not detected any signs of nuclear attack preparations. Experts, however, see these as viable alternatives that the United States should be ready for in case Russia’s incursion stalls and Moscow annexes more Ukrainian land.

Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said earlier on Thursday, “This nuclear saber rattling is foolish and irresponsible.” “As I’ve indicated previously, we don’t have any intelligence at this time that would compel us to modify our strategic deterrent posture,” and “we don’t assess that President Putin has taken a decision to deploy nuclear weapons at this time.”

Thursday night, officials told CNN that they saw no signs of a shift in Russia’s nuclear policy after Biden’s comments.

Despite President Joe Biden’s warning that we are closer to a nuclear catastrophe than at any time since the 1960s, a senior United States official claimed that Russia’s nuclear posture has not changed. There has been no sign of a change in Russia’s stance, thus there has been no change in the United States’, the official reaffirmed the White House press secretary Karine Jean-remark Pierre’s from Tuesday.

After hearing the President’s comments, a high-ranking official in the United States expressed astonishment, claiming that there were no visible indicators of a growing danger from Russia.

An administration insider said that the President’s comments at a fundraiser tonight had caught other government officials by surprise, despite widespread concern about Russia’s nuclear posture.

Despite the continued seriousness of the situation, the source stated, “Nothing was observed today that signaled an increase.”

A source familiar with Biden’s thinking told CNN that the president was straightforward about the danger authorities believe Russia presents at the event.

The frequent public threats to deploy nuclear weapons by the Russian president have been noted with grave concern by US authorities. Putin warned that Russia will resort to “all possible measures” to defend itself and its citizens in a late-month televised speech. You can’t call my bluff with this.

On Friday, Putin proclaimed the unlawful annexation of four regions of Ukraine and vowed to defend them with “all possible measures,” including nuclear weapons, since the United States had “established a precedent” for such strikes with the bombs of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

On Thursday, Biden said of Putin, “We’ve got a man I know very well.” Because his military is drastically under-performing, “he is not kidding when he warns of probable use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”