Big Keene Net Worth: How Rich Is The Famous American Youtuber Currently?

Big Keene has made quite a name for himself in the United States. He’s a famous YouTuber in the United States, and he’s quite successful by all accounts. Keene’s YouTube account is new, therefore there aren’t very many viewers there just yet.

Even still, his current subscriber count of roughly 4k is relatively low taking into account his notoriety and skill.

Early Life

On March 15, 1989, in Florida, Big Keene entered this world. Big Keene has had a difficult upbringing. Keene has had a tough go of it financially since he was little because his father spent a lot of time behind bars.

His multiple criminal convictions prevented him from living with his family. Keene’s primary relationships have been with his mom and his siblings.

Big Keene has lived in Florida for the past ten years, but he has never attended a formal educational institution there. Later, he moved to Alabama to be closer to his mother while his father was primarily detained.

Even though Keene has been coy about his alma mater, we know he attended and graduated from a school in Alabama.

Career

Big Keene delayed the unveiling of his talents until he was nearly 30 years old, starting his career in 2018. But the root of the problem dates back to his early years when he had to work hard just to survive.

In 2018, Keene launched a channel on YouTube under the moniker Big Keene. At first, he gained a lot of attention after posting vogue- and celebrity-related videos. After uploading a handful of films on YouTube, he became silent for almost two years.

In 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, he returned and posted a series of videos on the subject. In the near future, he’ll be uploading movies that evaluate the iPhone 12 Pro versus a few different Sony models.

Despite not garnering enough views, the videos gained widespread attention. The most recent video he posted was in February of 2021.

Keene has amassed a large following on social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter. No one has ever recognized Big Keene for his efforts.

Personal Life

Keene and his siblings were reared by their mother. However, Big Keene has been somewhat cagey regarding the specifics of his early and private life. His true identity is likewise kept secret.

He started his YouTube channel much too late, and as a result, he doesn't have nearly as many followers or as many people watching his videos. Similarly, Keene does not currently have any girlfriends.

Big Keene Net Worth

Big Keene Net Worth is estimated to be around $1.5 Million currently. In the course of his career as a YouTuber and social media influencer, Big Keene has amassed enough money to purchase one or two vehicles.

Both a Chevrolet and a Toyota belong to Keene. Keene prefers to travel by automobile and does so frequently.

