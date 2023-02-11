Bill Gates Divorce: What Did Both Say About Their Divorce?

Bill Gates seldom discusses his separation from his wife, Melinda French. Bill Gates Divorce recently ranked among the most popular social media searches. We shall now examine what he most recently said about this.
Bill Gates spoke about his separation from Melinda French Gates last year Tuesday in a rare interview. In a piece he published at the end of the year on his blog, Gates Notes, the co-founder of Microsoft referred to their breakup as one of his “personal low moments over the past few years.” We will now discuss Bill Gates’ divorce.
Bill Gates Divorce: His Recent Statement Regarding His Divorce
“Everyone in the world has experienced loss at this moment, whether it be of a loved one, money, or a way of life,” Gates said in reference to the previous three years. Most of these issues are protected from me by my employment. But during the past few years, I’ve gone through some of my own dark times, including the death of my father and the split of my marriage.
The late Bill Gates Sr. passed away in September 2020. He was 94. After a 27-year marriage, Gates and French Gates divorced in 2021. They continue to work together on charity initiatives through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Gates also addressed their divorce in his year-end blog post for 2021. I can’t deny that the past year has brought me a great deal of personal sorrow, but Melinda and I are still managing our foundation together, and we’ve developed a reliable new routine. The following paragraph will detail what Bill Gates’ ex-wife said following their divorce.
Melinda French’s Divorce From Bill Gates: What Did She Say?
French Gates discussed her perspective on divorce in an interview with CBS from March. There “wasn’t one specific incident or moment that occured,” she insisted. “At some point in life where there was enough there, I just recognised it wasn’t healthy and I couldn’t trust what we had.”
French Gates brought up a romance he had with a Microsoft worker back in 2000. The New York Times reported in May of last year that Gates followed other women at Microsoft and the foundation while married and was condescending to French Gates in meetings, according to six people who were then working for Gates or had previously worked for him.
Gates’ spokesperson Bridgitt Arnold told the Times that any claims that Gates disparaged his marriage or Melinda in any way are untrue.
She stated, “The idea of employee mistreatment is also false. It’s disappointing that individuals with scant to no knowledge of the subject are being cited as “sources” for the absurd rumours and conjecture surrounding Gates’ divorce.
