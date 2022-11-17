Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce: What Is The Reason Behind His Divorce With Tish Cyrus?

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus are now speaking out about their imminent divorce. Billy Ray and Tish got married in 1993; they have three kids: son Braison, 27, daughter Miley, 29, and Noah, 22. The Doc actor also took in Brandi, 34, and Trace, 33, Tish’s children from a previous marriage.

Billy Ray sought a divorce in 2010, but he revoked the suit less than six months later. “I’ve decided against divorcing. I want to reunite my family, the “Achy Breaky Heart” song remarked “songwriter at the time in an interview with The View. Things are at their highest point ever.

Who Is Billy Ray Cyrus?

Billy Ray Cyrus is a $20 million-dollar actor, singer, and composer who specializes in country music. Although his most obvious claim to fame is being Miley Cyrus’ father, he has also had a successful musical career.

Billy Ray Cyrus was born on August 25, 1961, in Flatwoods, Kentucky, to politicians Ron Cyrus and Ruth Ann Casto. By the age of four, Cyrus was already showcasing his vocal prowess. In 1966, his parents were divorced.

Bluegrass and gospel music was always around him growing up because his grandfather was a Pentecostal pastor. He received a baseball scholarship to attend Georgetown College but left after his junior year to pursue music.

Cyrus was a member of the band Sly Dog, and while he was trying to land a record deal, he resided in his next-door neighbor’s car. His fortune changed after he landed a deal with Mercury Nashville Records and began performing as Reba McEntire’s opening act. In 1992, Cyrus issued his debut record, “Some Gave All.”

It was an immediate success in terms of sales. On the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, it debuted at No. 1. On the album, four of the tracks were among the top 40. The album has been certified 9x multi-platinum in the US and was the first debut album to enter #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

The most popular single from the album was “Achy Breaky Heart.” His second studio album, “It Won’t Be the Last,” was released in 1993 and debuted at No. 1 on the charts as well. Storm in the Heartland, his third album for Mercury Records, was released in 1994. Both the album and the singles failed to peak in the top 10 of the rankings.

Who Is Tish Cyrus?

American actress and producer Tish Cyrus has a $20 million dollar net worth. In May 1967, Tish Cyrus was conceived. Together, she and her husband Billy Ray Cyrus have a net worth of that amount.

She is Miley Cyrus’s mother and manager. Trace, Brandi, and Noah Cyrus are three of Tish Cyrus’ four additional children. She wed Billy Ray Cyrus in 1993. From 2013 to 2014, she appeared in the reality series Truly Tish.

Tish Cyrus had an appearance in the 2019 short Miley Cyrus: Mother’s Daughter as well as a 2001 Doc episode. In addition to the TV shows Sunday Sessions, Truly Tish, Brandiville, Take 2, and others, she has also worked as an executive producer on the motion pictures The Last Song, LOL, and So Undercover.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish have repeatedly stated that they were divorcing but have since reconciled. She has two kids with her first spouse as well.

Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce

“We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths,” the former couple revealed.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” reads a joint statement issued by the couple via a family representative exclusively to PEOPLE.

“We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important,” continues the statement.

“With Love and Hope… Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus.”

According to paperwork acquired by PEOPLE, Tish, 54, filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, after more than 28 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable disagreements.”

The filing, which was initially reported by TMZ, is the third time the couple has broken up. In the filings, Tish said that she and Billy Ray, 60, had not lived together for more than two years.

