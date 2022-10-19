Billy Ray Cyrus Net Worth 2022: Who Is His Fiancé?

American country music performer, songwriter, and actor Billy Ray Cyrus. Although his most obvious claim to fame is being Miley Cyrus’ father, he has also had a successful musical career.

Early Life

Billy Ray Cyrus was born on August 25, 1961, in Flatwoods, Kentucky, to politicians Ron Cyrus and Ruth Ann Casto. By the age of four, Cyrus was already showcasing his vocal prowess. In 1966, his parents were divorced.

Bluegrass and gospel music was always around him growing up because his grandfather was a Pentecostal pastor. He received a baseball scholarship to attend Georgetown College but left after his junior year to pursue music.

Career In Music

Cyrus was a member of the band Sly Dog, and while he was trying to land a record deal, he resided in his next-door neighbor’s car. His fortune changed after he landed a deal with Mercury Nashville Records and began performing as Reba McEntire’s opening act. In 1992, Cyrus issued his debut record, “Some Gave All.”

It was an immediate success in terms of sales. On the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, it debuted at No. 1. On the album, four of the tracks were among the top 40. The single with the highest success was “Achy Breaky Heart.”

The album entered at number one on the Billboard Country Albums chart as a debut, earning a 9x multi-platinum certification in the United States.

"It Won't Be the Last," his second studio album, was released in 1993. It likewise made its chart debut at the top spot. Storm in the Heartland, his third album for Mercury Records, was released in 1994. Both the album and the singles failed to peak in the top 10 of the rankings.

“Trail of Tears,” Cyrus’ most lauded album to date, was released in 1996, however, the singles’ chart performance was hit or miss. Cyrus’ final album for Mercury, “Shot Full of Love,” was released in 1998. In 1999, Cyrus left Mercury to join Monument Records after releasing his lowest-charting album.

They launched his debut album in 2000 to different degrees of commercial and chart success. After that, he changed his focus to Christian music and released two albums in that style.

Cyrus returned to music in 2008 and went on to create six more albums after taking a brief break from it to focus on acting. He was a featured artist in Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” remix, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Numerous Grammy Awards were nominated for the song as well.

Cyrus has put out 53 singles and 16 studio albums during the course of his musical career. “Achy Breaky Heart” is his most well-known hit. It was the first song to ever achieve triple platinum status in Australia.

The song is credited with starting the line dance trend because it has been translated into more than 100 different languages. Billy Ray Cyrus’ singles “Could’ve Been Me” and “In the Heart of a Woman,” both peaked at number one on the charts.

Career In Acting

From 2001 through 2004, Cyrus played the lead role in the TV series "Doc." In 2001, Cyrus played a minor role in the David Lynch movie "Mulholland Drive." He made a theatre appearance in a Toronto production of "Annie Get Your Gun" in 2005.

He has been in numerous minor roles in TV series like “The Nanny” and “The Love Boat.” A Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Supporting Actor went to Miley Cyrus in 2009 for the movie “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

He starred in “The Spy Next Door,” a 2010 Jackie Chan movie. He and his son Trace Cyrus appeared in the Syfy series “UFO: Unbelievably Freakin’ Obvious” later that year.

Alongside his daughter Miley Cyrus, he also appeared in “Hannah Montana” on the Disney Channel from 2005 until 2011. In 2009, he worked on “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” and in 2011, he produced eight episodes of “Surprise Homecoming.” He started producing and appearing in the TV show “Still the King” in 2016.

In 2014, he also made an appearance in “Sharknado 2: The Second One.” He and his daughter also made an appearance on “Dancing with the Stars” season four. Numerous documentaries about Cyrus’ career and ascent to prominence have also been produced. He is a member of the Parents Television Council’s advisory board.

Personal Life

Miley Cyrus (born Destiny Hope in 1992), Trace Cyrus, and Noah Cyrus are all musicians. Cyrus has been married twice and has a total of six kids.

From 1986 to 1991, he was married to Cindy Smith. “Wher’m I Gunna Live?” and “Some Gave All” were co-written by them. On her debut album, Cyrus included the tracks.

In a covert ceremony, Billy wed actress and producer Leticia Jean Finley in 1993. His record label had prevented him from doing so. He adopted two small children from Finley’s prior relationships with the marriage. Prior to moving to Los Angeles to film “Hannah Montana,” the family lived on a farm close to Nashville, Tennessee.

Tish filed for divorce in 2013, whereas Cyrus initially filed in 2010 but later withdrew it. In 2017, the divorce was formally annulled after the couple attended counseling and decided against divorcing. After 28 years of marriage, Trish filed for divorce in April 2022.

Cyrus claimed to be a longtime Democrat, but George W. Bush used his song “We the People” during his 2000 presidential campaign.

Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly engaged to musician Firerose, who is in her mid-20s. The news started making rounds on the internet following their posts on their Instagram account, which featured a diamond ring on Firerose’s finger. The caption reads:

“Happy Autumn.”

Best wishes were left in the comments area by fans of the duo. In a previous Instagram post from last month, Firerose was pictured sitting in front of Nashville’s Music Row and wearing her engagement ring. The agents for the two have not yet made any comments.

Billy Ray Cyrus Net Worth

Billy Ray Cyrus Net Worth is estimated to be around $40 Million in 2022.

The American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and World Music Awards are just a few of the more than 40 accolades he has received. The Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment was granted to him in 1995.

For his work on the “Old Town Road” remix, Billy Ray received two Grammy Awards in 2020: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video.

