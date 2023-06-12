Birmingham Birthday Party Fires Almost 100 Shots Airbnb, Youngster Killed

The victim of more than a hundred gunshots at a birthday celebration early on Sunday morning has been confirmed as a teenager. On Sunday afternoon, law enforcement in Birmingham, Alabama, released the teen’s name as Montraevious DeWayne Milton. He was from Pinson and 18 years old.

The shooting occurred at a leased Airbnb in Birmingham’s Inglenook neighborhood. Shots were reported in the 4100 block of 49th Terrace North in the Inglenook neighborhood shortly after 2 a.m., prompting police from the city’s East Precinct to respond.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald said they were informed by dispatchers that someone had been injured while they were on their way to the scene. Milton was found unresponsive in the road by cops. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.

According to Fitzgerald, initial evidence suggests the party was a birthday celebration. Shots were fired when an argument broke out. Over a hundred shot casings were found and turned over to the authorities.

We think it was restricted to the partygoers, said Fitzgerald. He estimated that the partygoers’ average age was around 19. Over fifty obviously distressed bystanders gathered around the crime site. To date, there have been no arrests.  Fitzgerald claimed that several of the partygoers left after hearing gunfire. He insisted that the police should contact those individuals.

The murder of Milton is the 59th in Birmingham so far in 2018. One was an outside law enforcement agency’s shooting of an officer, while four others were found to be justified and so not criminal. There have been a total of 83 homicides in Jefferson County, 59 of which have occurred in the city of Birmingham.

