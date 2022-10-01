Birmingham Man Fatally Shot By Tow Truck Driver Identified

A man was killed after getting into an argument with a tow truck driver outside of a Birmingham company, and the authorities have now published his name.

A report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the deceased man as Adarius Jamar Peterson. In Birmingham, Alabama, he was 29 years old.

The shooting occurred at Parking Enforcement Services, located at 2605 5th Ave. South, around 4:02 on Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Rod Mauldin stated that officers were dispatched to the establishment after receiving a report of a shooting. They arrived at the establishment and discovered Peterson within the gate.

At 4:12 p.m., Peterson was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

According to Mauldin, the shooting occurred after a dispute between the victim and a parking enforcement employee.

The event led to the detention of a 31-year-old tow truck driver. No charges have been announced by the authorities.

The murder of Peterson is the 111th in Birmingham so far in 2018. Six of them have been found justified and thus are not considered illegal.

There have been a total of 149 murders in Jefferson County, 111 of which have occurred in the city of Birmingham.