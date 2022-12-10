Blac Chyna Before Surgery: What Happened In Messy Lawsuits With Blac?

On the Wendy Williams Show in 2019, the 33-year-old celebrity disclosed that she had undergone surgical procedures on multiple occasions, opening up about her past experiences with them. Let’s dig deep into Blac Chyna Before Surgery.
Chyna disclosed to the talk show host that she had previously undergone liposuction and that she had undergone breast augmentation a total of four times.
She also admits to having breast reduction surgery in the past to make her breasts smaller.
“I was like, ‘This is just too much,'” she admitted to be thinking at the time.
Who Is Blac Chyna?
The former stripper and social media mogul Blac Chyna is a well-known face in the United States. Blac Chyna is worth $5 million dollars. Her time spent in the company of famous people amplified the attention she received for her stripping activities. Blac Chyna is a mother of two, one by rapper Tyga and another by Rob Kardashian.
After Blac Chyna gained fame, she was cast in several TV shows. Many of Chyna’s business endeavors have been under her own name and have focused on the beauty industry. Also, she has amassed a fortune thanks to the social media site OnlyFans. It has been said that she is one of the platform’s highest-paid content creators.
Blac Chyna sued the Kardashians for $108 million in 2017 after the cancellation of her reality program “Rob & Chyna,” which aired for a single season from September 2016 through December of the same year.
While E! had already renewed the program for a second season, they told Chyna in July 2017 that filming will be put on hold while they “follow the Kardashian family’s lead” on the show’s future.
Chyna claimed in later court documents that the Kardashian family had pressured E! to cancel season two of her reality show. In Chyna's complaint, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are also named as defendants.
Blac Chyna Before Surgery
The 31-year-old reality actress said during her interview on The Wendy Williams Show that she had had extensive plastic surgery to obtain her hourglass shape.
The ex-girlfriend of Rob Kardashian admitted to having four breast procedures, as well as liposuction and posterior augmentation. “Is that butt of yours entirely organic?” Wendy thought about it for a while.
After giving birth to her second child, a daughter named Dream, the mother of two made the decision to have liposuction performed on her butt.
I went out and accomplished a goal. After having Dream, my weight was totally out of hand, so I decided to get liposuction. “I finally gave in and got some of it surgically removed,” she explained.
Chyna’s ex, the 35-year-old Rob Kardashian, is a parent to their daughter. She is also a mother, to her son King Cairo, with her ex-husband, rapper Tyga. Ex-reality star says she “encouraged” her famed dimples with piercings.
“Oh man, now I got dimples!” I exclaimed as I finally pulled them out. Chyna clarified, mentioning that the piercings had healed. The socialite shot to stardom when she was cast as Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in the music video for “Monster,” which also featured Kanye West.
She went on to start the wildly successful store Blac Chyna Closet, where she sells fitness gear and beautiful clothes that she frequently promotes on her many social media platforms.
Chyna and her daughter’s father have been in a heated legal battle for years, which has also made headlines.
Their engagement was announced in April 2016, but they broke up in December following a series of disagreements.
About a month after the birth of their child, Rob filed a lawsuit against Chyna, alleging that she attacked him with a six-foot metal rod.
While high on cocaine and booze, he claims she tried to strangle him with an iPhone charging cord.
Rob dismissed the claim days before the trial was scheduled to begin in February 2021.
What Happened In Messy Lawsuits?
Meanwhile, Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kar-Jenners, claiming that they were to blame for the cancellation of her and Rob’s reality show because Rob had been cruel to her.
Before they broke up in 2016, the former couple appeared in a spinoff series called Rob & Chyna on E!
The second season had begun filming before the couple broke up, but it was canceled and never shown.
Chyna filed suit against Rob, his mom Kris Jenner, and his sisters Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, alleging defamation, assault, battery, domestic violence, and interference with “prospective economic connections.”
Radar Online claims to have obtained documents showing that the Kardashian-Jenner family is seeking to have “any dialogue or evidence discussing their wealth or financial position should be barred from the jury trial.”
If “the jury returns a verdict awarding damages,” then only then can the TV celebrity divulge their financial situation.
Chyna, according to the Kardashians, is planning to “During the liability phase of [Plaintiff’s] intentional interference with contract claim, [Plaintiff] should offer evidence of the well-known fact of Defendants’ riches.
The Kardashians have shot off the allegations, insisting that the model makes enough money from her other endeavors, especially OnlyFans.
