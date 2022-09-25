Black Friday Sale 2022: What To Expect From The Sale, And Our Best Advice

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Black Friday sales.

We are intensifying our preparations for the biggest shopping event of the year as Black Friday 2022 draws near. Although Black Friday offers start to appear earlier each year, we want to make sure you don’t miss out on any deals in the upcoming weeks even though the big day itself isn’t until November 25.

This is where our Black Friday 2022 guide comes in. In order for you to take full advantage of the event during this period of rising inflation and cost-of-living pressure, it includes all the essential information you require, an analysis of last year’s sales, some forecasts for this year’s offers, and our best shopping tips.

And as a result, we believe that merchants will need to go above and beyond to persuade us to spend money during what is typically their busiest and most important season of the year. According to Adobe Analytics(opens in new tab), spending was actually down 1.3% on Black Friday itself last year, but that was more than offset by customers spending $109.8 billion in November overall, up 11.9% from the year before.

Our key conclusion is that Black Friday is no longer the flash sale it once was. Thanks to promotions initiated by retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart as they also attempted to battle delivery delays and supply concerns, last year’s Black Friday deals went live sooner than before. Even without the same supply problems, we anticipate something similar on Black Friday 2022, so keep an eye out for many of the biggest discounts to appear as early as late October.

More of our predictions for this year’s sale are included below, along with information on how to find the greatest Black Friday prices, the top retailers to watch, and a look back at the best deals from the previous year. Make sure to bookmark this page so you can use it as your go-to resource for Black Friday 2022 as we continue to update it with all the most recent information in the coming months.

Black Friday 2022 Will Occur When?

This year, Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25. The day of the week doesn’t change, but the exact date does: it’s always the Friday following Thanksgiving.

Due to worries about supply shortages and delivery difficulties, businesses started their Black Friday sales earlier than ever at last year’s sale. Although we cannot predict what will occur during this year’s sale, we do believe that the practice of retailers giving early Black Friday offers will continue.

Why Is Black Friday Called That?

In order to understand why it is called Black Friday, it is necessary to review some historical context. In November 1951, the journal Factory Management and Maintenance adopted the term to describe people who called in ill the day following Thanksgiving in order to take an extra day off from work.

Black Friday and Black Saturday were terms coined by US police to describe the horrible traffic that occurs at the start of the pre-Christmas shopping season.

Big Friday and Big Saturday were proposed by the municipal administration in 1961, but they were never adopted. The idea that it was the period when retailers “went back into the black” was seen much later and was obviously an effort to improve the connotation of the phrase.

Black Friday 2022 Deals: Predictions

Based on the selling event of the previous year, we can estimate what Black Friday 2022 will bring. We saw stores like Best Buy and Walmart launch Black Friday deals earlier than ever, with Amazon kicking things off in early October, due to worries about shipping delays and supply shortages.

Normally, merchants save their best offers for Black Friday itself, but last year, the best offers appeared beforehand. This could be the reason why Thanksgiving Day spending remained unchanged while Black Friday spending fell 1.3% from the previous year, according to Adobe Analytics(opens in new tab). Consumer spending increased significantly (11.9%) in November alone to $109.8 billion. This is consistent with the early sales trend, which encouraged customers to buy products sooner rather than waiting until Black Friday to score a deal online.

How will this affect Black Friday in 2022? Everything hinges on whether or not shops experience the same shipping and stock supply problems that hampered last year’s sale. There are few signs that this might happen again, but we still anticipate the prior sales trend to continue.

We can make predictions about the brands and products we’ll see next November even if it’s too early to tell exactly what kind of offers we’ll see on Black Friday 2022. The most popular items at last year’s Black Friday sale, according to Black Friday Sale Experts, included AirPods, the Apple Watch, laptops, TVs, consoles, and toys from companies like Hot Wheels, Paw Patrol, and Nerf. The Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and smart bulbs were among Amazon’s top Black Friday sellers, along with some unusual products like the Colorfulkoala yoga leggings and the Revlon one-step hair dryer.

Given that there have been a lot of new product introductions in the past 12 months, such as new Apple products, TVs, and laptops, anticipate that older versions will experience some of the biggest price decreases this year. There’s a remote possibility that some of the more recent products will also be discounted, but it’s unlikely that these sales will be as frequent or significant as those for last-generation models.

Where Can You Locate The Best Prices On Black Friday?

Black Friday deals are offered by the majority of online shops, but it’s our duty to sift through the thousands of offerings to pick the finest prices out of the bunch. The best Black Friday deals are often found at well-known stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target, with Amazon topping the field.

Amazon is a Black Friday favorite since they offer discounts across a wide range of categories in addition to offering record-low pricing. Therefore, it’s probable that Amazon will have Black Friday bargains on the goods you’re looking for, whether you’re hunting for discounts on clothing, household appliances, toys, or tech devices like computers, TVs, or AirPods.

Exceptional Black Friday offers are also offered by Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Dell, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Overstock, among other merchants. With so many merchants and deals, it can be intimidating, but that’s where our deal expertise comes in.

So that you can be sure you’re receiving the best deal possible on Black Friday, we comb through every retailer to select the top offers. We also maintain a daily list of the greatest Black Friday deals from all the biggest online merchants, making it simple for you to access the deal you want.

How Can You Find The Best Prices On Black Friday In 2022?

Homework is quite beneficial. Don’t be duped by such actions since some retailers raise prices from August through October in order to provide ostensibly spectacular bargains on Black Friday.

Particularly common are pricey consumer devices with product numbers rather than names, such as TVs or laptops, when items that had been marked down to an incredible deal suddenly went back to their MSRP.

Being flexible is also a very good idea. For instance, if you’re interested in a Samsung 4K TV, it’s best to focus on the features you want rather than a specific model number. The BRV553ABD34-82C-9218-X may not be on sale on Black Friday 2022, but an almost identical set with the specifications you want most likely will be.

Try your homework on what matters, and we’ll do our best to provide you with the appropriate contrast.

To accomplish that lower price point, certain features (typically with regard to screen quality or picture processing) won’t be as high quality, so don’t be deceived into thinking that anything that appears to be a five-star set is the same but cheaper.

When Should You Shop For The Top Black Friday Discounts?

As we witnessed with last year’s Black Friday, the best discounts were released in the weeks before the actual day, so starting your holiday shopping early is likely to be a wise choice. We were disappointed because there weren’t many new deals on the big day.

In the days leading up to Black Friday, we observed that popular items like the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, the MacBooks, and Amazon’s own devices were sold out due to people taking advantage of the early savings. A few devices, like the AirPods Pro and MacBook Pro, had unexpected price rises, which is unusual based on prior years.

In the end, you should have confidence that you may take advantage of early Black Friday offers at the well-known online stores if there is a decent offer even in the weeks preceding Black Friday.

