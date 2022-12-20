Bleach Episode 11 Release Date: What Happened In Bleach Episode 10?

Bleach Episode 11 Release Date: On TV Tokyo, episode 11 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will air at midnight local time on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
In the episode before this one, fans witnessed Yachiru Unohana engage in combat with Zaraki Kenpachi while also being treated to a flashback of their initial encounter.
It was disclosed how Yachiru immediately recognized Zaraki as a fierce combatant who deserved to bear the Kenpachi moniker. This is due to the fact that in real-time, Zaraki managed to gain the upper hand against Yachiru while she was in her Bankai state and ended up killing her.
In a separate location, Renji and Ichigo made it to Hooden, the home of Oetsu Nimaiya, the person responsible for the creation of the Zanpakuto. After putting Ichigo through his paces alongside Renji, he concluded that he could not trust Ichigo and ordered him to return home.
Bleach Episode 11 Release Date
Everything But The Rain is the title of the eleventh episode of Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War. The episode will be made available on different dates and at varying times depending on the viewer’s local time zone. The majority of fans from all over the world will be able to watch the episode online on Monday, December 19, 2022.
The following times are those in which Episode 11 will be accessible to viewers throughout the world:
- Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Monday, December 19
- Central Standard Time: 9:00 am, Monday, December 19
- Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Monday, December 19
- British Standard Time: 3:00 pm, Monday, December 19
- Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Monday, December 19
- Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Monday, December 19
- Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Monday, December 19
- Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Tuesday, December 20
The premiere of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11 will take place simultaneously across multiple television networks, including TV Tokyo, BS TV East, and others. Hulu will be the only streaming service in the United States to offer streaming access to the anime when it debuts. In addition, it will be accessible for simultaneous streaming on Disney+ in a number of locations outside the United States.
New BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Key Visual! ⚔️🔥
Part 1 Finale (Episodes 12 & 13) premieres on 12/26. #BLEACHTYBW pic.twitter.com/cegTH9EQOp
— VIZ (@VIZMedia) December 17, 2022
The anime can be viewed online by fans in South and South-East Asia through the Ani-One Asia Ultra subscription service, which is available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.
What To Expect From Bleach Episode 11
Ichigo will be the focus of the eleventh episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, which is titled Everything But The Rain. This episode will take place after Oetsu Nimaiya determines that Ichigo is worthless.
After being ejected from the Soul King Palace, he discovered himself standing in front of the Kurosaki Clinic shortly thereafter.
Ichigo would get up and go right away since he was embarrassed about his behavior and did not want to see his friends or his father. After that, he would travel to his part-time employer, Ikumi-san, who would be the one to find him in his Shinigami form. His father would be surprised to see him in that shape.
Isshin Kurosaki will then begin to teach Ichigo about his heritage, as Ichigo’s lack of knowledge about himself is the reason why his Bankai Zanpakuto couldn’t be reforged. Isshin Kurosaki will then proceed to tell Ichigo about his lineage.
Fans will get to see how Ichigo’s parents first met one another in this episode, and they will also learn the truth about Masaki Kurosaki.
What Happened In Bleach Episode 10?
The war between Yachiru Unohana and Zaraki Kenpachi reached its full-blown state in the 10th episode of Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War, which was named “The Battle.” During this episode, viewers got to watch a flashback of the first time these two characters met.
It was disclosed how Zaraki Kenpachi scarred Unohana, all the while maintaining her position as her most formidable adversary to this day. At this point, it became clear that Zaraki had been concealing his abilities in an effort to prolong his fights for as long as possible.
Therefore, Yachiru continually administered Zaraki death blows, and shortly after each one, she would cure him, causing Zaraki to release the seals he had placed on himself. Zaraki was able to break free of his seals and murder Unohana after she revealed that she possessed a Bankai Minazuki.
At Hooden, Ichigo and Renji’s case was heard by Oetsu Nimaiya, who ultimately decided not to prosecute them. Both of them were immediately put through a test involving the Asauchi, which Ichigo was unable to pass.
After that, Ichigo was dispatched to the World of the Living in order to acquire additional knowledge about himself.
