Bloody Palm Print On Child Identifies Macomb County Murderers

After a lengthy trial, a jury found two brothers guilty of murder in the 2013 slayings of a mother and her 11-year-old daughter in Clinton Township.

On July 24, 2013, Tina Geiger, age 36, and her daughter, Kristine “Krissy” Geiger, age 18, were found stabbed to death in their residence in Clinton Township. Krissy was a victim of sexual assault.

After six years of inactivity, the investigation was revived in 2019. Henry and Tony Johnson, two brothers, were identified as potential suspects by the police. In Detroit, Tony Johnson was apprehended by police, and their efforts resulted in the collection of his fingerprints and DNA.

The 11-year-bloodied old’s palm print and DNA matched those of Tony Johnson. Blood recovered on the stairway railing and outside the apartment was genetically linked to a male cousin of Tony Johnson.

Henry Johnson and Tina and Krissy Geiger shared an apartment building. Surveillance video from the 7-Eleven where Tina and Krissy Geiger were killed that day revealed that Tony Johnson was also there.

The brothers are suspected of walking Tina and Krissy Geiger to their house, where they sexually raped the youngster and then stabbed both of them to death.

Both first-degree murder and criminal murder with premeditation were filed against the brothers. Upon deliberating for just an hour, the jury found the defendant guilty.

Two people’s lives were needlessly cut tragically short here—a mother and her daughter. Today, however, justice was served to the victims’ loved ones. The sentence, which is long delayed, is still pending, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

Life sentences without the possibility of release are guaranteed for both Henry and Tony Johnson.

There is a lot of tragedy in our line of work. Among our most challenging cases, this one sticks out. I want to express my gratitude as Chief of the Cold Case Unit to the Clinton Township Police Department for their dogged investigation and to the jury in Macomb County for finding Tony and Henry Johnson guilty. It is not often that victims get the opportunity to present their side of the story via evidence 9 years later… It’s a good thing Krissy was a fighter as a kid, because without her, we may not be here today, said Assistant District Attorney Steve Fox.