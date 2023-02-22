Blooket Join Code: How To Join live Game?

We will dicuss Blooket Join Code and how to join a live game in it in this article. Blooket is one of the most fascinating and entertaining ways for youngsters to acquire important educational material while having fun. Tom and Ben Stewart came up with the idea for the website as a fun method to study while playing the game.
Also, Blooket offers viewers live matches that you can invite your kids to play in. However, you’ll need the game’s ID code to sign up for these sites. You can play using codes that have been shared by others or during a live match. So let’s look at the Blooket Game ID Code that is currently active and how to join it.
Blooket Join Code February 2023
Here are the current live Blooket ID codes to join an official game:
- 325202
- 5124264
- 389738
- 843129
- 8936019
- 860159
- 9028310
- 768456
- 283536
- 899054
- 985227
- 355555
- 466877
- 584165
Old Blooket Join Code
Here are old codes there were active during online YouTube streams:
- Nov 8, 2021 – 497014
- Oct 31, 2021 – 3778473
- Oct 31, 2021 – 7643619
The host generated the previous codes during a live match, and when new codes took their place, it’s possible that they are no longer functional. Use the updated code we’ve provided above to join the match. The current code will be replaced as soon as the host develops a new one for the game.
Blooket Live Game Joining
Here’s how to join a live Blooket game using the codes:
- First, open your internet browser.
- Then go to blooket.com
- Click on the “Join a Game” button.
- This can be found on the top left side of the screen, near the “Blooket” logo
After that follow the below steps:
- A new page will open up for you.
- Copy-paste the Blooket game ID codes here.
- You will need to log in using your Google account.
- You can also create a separate new account for Blooket and use it to join the games.
- Now follow the rules on the game screen and enjoy the game to your heart’s fill.
- That’s it, now your kids will learn while they are playing the game.
That is all there is to know about using live game ID codes to join and participate in a Blooket match. You can take quizzes on Blooket in which you must guess the names of well-known Roblox games.
