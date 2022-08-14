Is There Gonna Be A Blue Bloods Season 13? Did Netflix Remove Blue Bloods?

Is There Gonna Be A Blue Bloods Season 13 let’s find out. Due in large part to the popularity of Blue Bloods, CBS has been the most-watched US television network for many years. Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green, both of whom had previously worked on The Sopranos, produced the police procedural that starred Tom Selleck and debuted on CBS in 2010. CBS has a winner on its hands with Blue Bloods, which will return for a thirteenth season in the fall of 2022.

Everything we know about the forthcoming thirteenth season of Blue Bloods is outlined below.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Plot

The Reagan family plays a key role in Blue Bloods because nearly all of them are police officers or otherwise involved in law enforcement in New York City.

Although we don’t know much about what to expect from Blue Bloods season 13, we can assume that Erin Reagan’s announcement in the season 12 finale that she would be running for District Attorney will be a major plot point.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Cast

Blue Bloods stars a stellar ensemble cast led by Tom Selleck as Detective Frank Reagan. Selleck is a TV superstar thanks to his roles in shows including the first Magnum P.I. series, The Closer, Friends, Boston Legal, and Las Vegas. He has also appeared in other films as a lead actor, such as Three Men and a Baby, Quigley Down Under, and In & Out. In spite of the fact that his time as Magnum P.I. has made him a household name, Selleck has spent more time in character as Frank Reagan than in all of his other roles combined.

Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray round out the primary cast of Blue Bloods. This is the cast and who they all play:

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

Marisa Ramirez as Marisa Baez

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko

We will update this article if and when we learn more about the season 13 cast.

When the 13th season of Blue Bloods starts on CBS this Friday, October 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, it will continue to air regularly on Friday nights. A day following their first broadcast, all new episodes will be made available for on-demand viewing on Paramount Plus.

Since its launch in 2010, Blue Bloods has aired every Friday. Despite airing at the tail end of the week, it consistently ranks among television’s most popular programs. Nielsen (link opens in new window) reports that Blue Bloods drew in 9.782 million viewers during 2021–2022. This makes it the seventh most-watched show of the year. However, when NFL games are removed from the equation, the show moves up to the number five spot.

Sky Witness in the UK debuted the new season of Blue Bloods on June 20. Blue Bloods, a police procedural drama produced by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, will return to CBS for a thirteenth season on October 7, 2022.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Trailer

So far, no promotional material for Season 13 of Blue Bloods has been released. Our team will update this post whenever a new video is uploaded.

Where Did Season 12 Of Blue Bloods Leave Off?

When Danny and Baez’s inquiry into the death of a pregnant lady in a bombing coincided with Jamie and Joe’s quest for a teenage girl who had been trafficked without proper documentation, Danny and Jamie teamed up with their nephew Joe Hill. Amazingly, the infant survived, and Baez ultimately decided to adopt it. Together, the groups located the suspicious youngster who was carrying a bomb, which Danny successfully diffused.

However, during the next family meal, Joe was joined by a new addition: Anthony Abetemarco (Steven Schirripa), who was invited since Erin has declared her intention to run for District Attorney.

Where To Watch The Blue Bloods Seasons That Have Already Aired?

Since Blue Bloods is broadcast on CBS, it can be viewed by anyone in the United States who has access to a paid cable package or a TV antenna that can pick up local channels. Live TV streaming sites like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV all feature CBS as a part of their channel lineups.

Those who don’t have cable may still get Blue Bloods whenever they choose with a Paramount Plus subscription. New and previous episodes of Blue Bloods are available to anybody with a Paramount Plus membership, but in order to view episodes as they air live, subscribers need to upgrade to Paramount Plus’ premium ad-free subscription, which gives them access to live stream of their local CBS station.

Those in the United Kingdom who have Sky TV and wish to watch Blue Bloods can tune in to the channel Sky Witness. Paramount Plus, Sky Go, Now TV, and Virgin Go all carry back episodes from previous seasons of the show. The Blue Bloods seasons are for sale on Amazon Prime Video as well.

