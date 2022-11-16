Blue Protocol Release Date, Voice Actors And Much More

Bandai Namco has revealed additional information about their planned MMO at the Blue Protocol Live Broadcast #5, including a new release timeline and a final closed network beta test scheduled for January. All of the data from the Livestream, which I’ve translated below from the Japanese publication Famitsu.

Visitors to the game’s official website can register for the closed network beta there. However, it should be mentioned that a legitimate Japanese Bandai Namco ID is necessary in order to apply.

If you’re unsure how to create one, you can sign up for it by using the helpful guide provided by Blue Protocol DB. The deadline for applications is December 13, 2022.

Blue Protocol Voice Actors

Lastly, regarding the game’s voices, the following Japanese voice actors were revealed to have roles in Blue Protocol:

Rina Hidaka

Kazuyuki Okitsu

Ai Kayano

Megumi Yamaguchi

Ayumu Murase

Sayaka Senbongi

Kaito Ishikawa

Asami Seto

Shunsuke Takeuchi

Masaaki Mizunaka

Azusa Tadokoro

Rikiya Koyama

The game’s main theme will also be composed by Hiroyuki Sawano.

According to the webcast, Blue Protocol’s beta test was conducted from January 14 to January 16, 2022, and the live service would launch in the early spring of 2023. The game was initially listed as being available only in Japan.

📢 BLUE PROTOCOL will officially release in Japan early next spring ‼️#ブルプロ #BlueProtocol pic.twitter.com/WHeudFoj9F — The BLUE PROTOCOL Database (@BlueProtocolDB) November 15, 2022

Additionally, the Game Awards 2022 broadcast, which takes place on December 8, will feature the sixth broadcast with additional details on the game.

An upcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game called Blue Protocol was created and revealed by Bandai Namco back in June 2019.

The world of Blue Protocol, which is set on the planet Regnus, is awash with an enigmatic light known as Engram.

The Bafarians were an ancient civilization that has since been reduced to myths and legends, and their once-proud cities have since been reduced to crumbling ruins. Early Spring 2023 will see the exclusive release of Blue Protocol in Japan.

