Bo Burnham Net Worth: How Rich is the Comedian Actually?

Bo Burnham Early life

R.P. “Burnham” Pickering Burnham (August 21, 1990) is an American actor and filmmaker. His mother, Patricia Burnham, is a hospice nurse, while his father, Scott Burnham, owns a construction company. His mother’s work as a hospice nurse was featured on “This American Life” in 2014.

At the tender age of three, Bo began performing skits for his parents’ eyes exclusively in the privacy of their own house. George Carlin and Richard Pryor’s voices influenced his interest in theatre and the campus ministry program at school when he was a child. He got accepted into the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University after graduating from Saint John’s in 2008. His college plans were put on hold for one year so that he could concentrate on his budding media career.

Bo Burnham As A Comedian

It wasn’t until 2006 that Burnham posted his first YouTube videos of himself playing two songs, which he originally did so that he could show them to his family. They swiftly rose to prominence on a variety of websites, including YouTube, Break.com, and countless more.

As his fan base grew, he continued to make what he called “pubescent musical comedy,” in which he played guitar or a computerized keyboard while singing and filming the accompaniment. At the time, all of Hamilton, MA’s home-released movies were shot by the teen himself at his parents’ house and in his bedroom. A “more arrogant, stuck up version [of] myself” is Burnham’s stage persona, he says.

When he appeared on Comedy Central’s The World Stands Up in London in January of 2008, Burnham was just 17 years old, making him the youngest person ever to appear on the show. Comedy Central Records signed him to a four-album contract. “Bo Fo Sho,” Burnham’s first online-distributed EP, was published on June 17, 2008.

On March 10th, 2009, he self-released his debut album, simply titled “Bo Burnham. He then went on to play his music all around the United States, as well as in London and Montreal on the other side of the world. Students from Westminster College’s Gay-Straight Alliance, Black Students Association, International Club, and Cultural Diversity Organization protested his concert on March 3, 2009, due to his usage of homophobic and racist words in his performances on the campus.

Read More:

In August of that year, his performance of “Bo Burnham: Words, Words, Words” earned him a nomination for Best Comedy Show at the 2010 Edinburgh Comedy Awards. An award for “the show or act that has most captured the comic spirit of the 2010 Fringe” was given to him. “Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous” was written, produced, and starred in by Burnham in 2010. A second season was not commissioned and the show terminated on June 26, 2013. Burnham won the 2011 Comedy Central Stand-Up ShowDown.

Bo Burnham Personal Life

He has been living in Los Angeles with filmmaker and screenwriter Lorene Scafaria for almost eight years. Hustlers and The Meddler are only two of her notable credits as a director.

Bo Burnham’s girlfriend

Bo Burnham’s girlfriend, Lorene Scafaria, is a model. She was born on May 1st, 1978, in New York City, New York, and is an American filmmaker, actress, singer, screenwriter, dramatist, and musician.

Her most notable works include the films Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012), The Meddler (2015), and Hustlers (2016), all of which she wrote and directed (2019). Besides writing Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist, she also wrote the screenplay for the film (2008).

With Scafaria’s boyfriend of three years, Bo Burnham, they’ve been living together in Los Angeles since 2013.

Although they’ve been together for eight years, Burnham and Scafaria do not have children for reasons that only they know.

After seven years of dating, they still haven’t tied the marriage.

The Estimated Net Worth of Bo Burnham in 2022

Bo Burnham has a net worth of 4 million dollars as of April 2022. More than half of these earnings have come from streaming royalties, live performances as well as salary from film and television production and acting.

It’s going to be intriguing to see what Bo Burnham does in the future as he’s such a gifted artist. It’s safe to say that the internet has played a major role in both his personal and professional success.

Read More: