Bobby Shmurda Net Worth – How Rich is Viral Rapper?

Bobby Shmurda Early Life

On August 4, 1994, Ackquille Jean Pollard was born in Miami, Florida. Afro-Jamaican mother and a white father make up his ancestry. His mother relocated from Florida to East Flatbush. While he was a resident of Brooklyn, Shmurda was involved in several legal scrapes.

Sasha Shmurda was the brains behind the nefarious “GS9” gang. He used to make his copies of 50 Cent and Jay-Z’s most popular hits. The likes of 2Pac, Biggie, and Lil Wayne had an impact on him. Remixing his first song at the tender age of 10 was “Knuck If You Buck” by the Crime Mob.

Bobby Shmurda Career

The first song he remixed was ‘Knuck If You Buck by Crime Mob. When he published the song ‘Hot Ni**ga,’ he became a household name. After it was uploaded to YouTube in 2014, the song became an internet sensation. Several popular Vines featured the “Shmoney Dance,” which quickly went viral online.

don’t ever come tell me bout what Nobody say on no #internet IF They Have Time To TYPE THAT They Ain’t Like That Period 🤫 — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) June 16, 2022

After the song’s debut, several rappers, including Juicy J, French Montana, Lil’ Kim, Gunplay, and T.I., performed freestyles over the instrumental. The song was released as his first single after he joined Epic Records. As of July 2020, the music video had been seen more than 649 million times on YouTube.

Fabolous, Chris Brown, Jadakiss, Rowdy Rebel, Busta Rhymes, and Yo Gotti all provide vocals to the remix. In 2014, Junior Reid, Mavado, Popcaan, and Jah X collaborated on a new remix of the song, which was published as well. Bobby Bitch, a song by Shmurda that peaked at number 92 on the Billboard Hot 100, was also a big hit for the singer-songwriter.

There were plans for him to release his first Epic Records studio album in 2016 with the help of Jahlil Beats. Because of his detention, the event had to be postponed. Rapper Meed Mill hired him to do a freestyle for him in 2017.

On 6ix9ine’s tune “Stoopid,” Shmurda contributed a verse that he recorded over the prison phone for fellow rapper 6ix9ine. The song reached number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in its first week of release.

Legal Issues and Incarceration

Charged with felony weapon possession, Shmurda was detained in June of that year. When the cops went to investigate, he allegedly tried to hide the gun on his sofa after they observed him flashing it in an apartment. On a $10,000 bond, he was allowed to leave the prison. A few months later, he was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession together with 14 others, including his brother.

He pleaded guilty and was being jailed at Rikers Island jail on a $2 million bail. Long before Shmurda became famous, the police said, they were investigating the GS9 gang for murder and indiscriminate shooting at people in public areas. GS9’s “driving force,” according to police, was Shmurda. A knife smuggled into Rikers Island by the rapper and his ex-girlfriend was discovered by authorities in June 2015. Two counts of promoting contraband and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the fourth degree were filed against the pair.

One count of weapons possession and one count of third-degree conspiracy were pleaded guilty to by Shmurda in 2016. This sentence was reduced from seven years to five and was accompanied by a two-year probationary period. For bringing a shiv into his cell, he was sentenced to four years in early 2015. However, the term will be served concurrently with his present seven-year sentence, so he will not be sentenced to further jail time.

A severe altercation between Bloods and Crips gang members at Rikers resulted in Shmurda’s loss of phone privileges and one month in solitary confinement while he was detained there. For the final year of his sentence, he was transferred to Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York. While incarcerated, he works for 10 to 25 cents an hour and makes an average of $7.75 a week. On December 11, 2021, he will be released from prison.

Bobby Shmurda’s Net Worth

He’s an American rapper with a net worth of $400,000. It was his viral video “Hot N*gga” that made him famous for his “Shmoney Dance.” the GS9 crew of rappers, of which Shmurda was a part (Grimy Shooters).

