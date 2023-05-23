Body Found at Folsom Lake Identified as Man Washed Away Into American River

The man who was found at Folsom Lake was named by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
He was found to be Victor Nguyen, 22, from Antelope.
On April 29, Nguyen was taken away by the American River. The sheriff’s office said they got a report that he went missing where the American and Sacramento rivers meet.
Three weeks later, on May 19, he was found near Rattlesnake Bar at Folsom Lake.
The guy who has swept away at Yankee Jims on Mother’s Day is still missing, according to the sheriff’s office. People are still being told to stay away from the rivers because the water is cold and moving quickly.
