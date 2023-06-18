Body Found in Chicago River ID’d as Missing Man Last Seen at Concert

The body of a missing guy who was last seen leaving a concert at the neighboring Salt Shed music venue on Monday night has been found in the North Branch of the Chicago River.
The body was discovered in the river close to the 1300 block of North Elston Avenue at roughly 9:45 in the morning, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Noah Enos, 26, is on Saturday. To ascertain the cause and manner of death, an autopsy is anticipated.
Nicole Wijs, Enos’ girlfriend, previously revealed to NBC Chicago that her boyfriend attended the King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard event with a colleague.
Throughout the evening, Enos texted her and sent her messages via Snapchat, including a photo of the venue. She stated that Noah had left her a message just after 9 o’clock. An hour later, his phone died.
Man Last Seen at Concert Still Missing
They looked over part of the video, and at around 9:30 p.m. they noticed him and his colleague going around the venue. Since the event finished at 10 p.m., they are investigating the 30-minute gap to see where he might have entered the facility.
Wijs claimed a coworker of Noah’s told her the pair split up as the show was coming to a close. In an effort to locate him, his family and friends have shared the missing person flier and posted images of him online.
“There have been people who have posted and contacted me saying they saw him at the concert,” she stated.
Wijs said her boyfriend means the world to her even as Chicago police tried to piece together the sequence of events. Although they have been dating for two years, they have been friends since middle school.
She described him as “a wonderful person, a wonderful boyfriend, and a wonderful dad to our two dogs.” “Not the kind of person who would just get up and leave without asking or giving a reason.”
Wijs reported that Noah had just begun a new position at the Frontier restaurant in Wicker Park. She informed NBC Chicago that before taking an Uber to the performance, he and his coworker went out for drinks at Big Star in Wicker Park.
“I love you so much. I miss you. I’m sick and I’m crumbling without you,” she cried. “I’m scared. I’m so worried that you’re not safe, wherever you are that you’re not being taken care of and I just want to know that you’re okay—I want you home.”
