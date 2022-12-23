Body Found In Freezer Of South Philadelphia Home

Police from Philadelphia is on the scene in South Philadelphia where a body was discovered early on Friday morning inside a freezer box.
A bloodied knife with a big blade, according to the police, was discovered next to the freezer. Investigators said that on Friday morning, relatives visited the home to check on other relatives they hadn’t heard from.
Just before 6:30 a.m., they arrived at the row home and noticed blood inside. They then called the police.
When the police arrived, they discovered what seemed to be a man’s body coiled up and lying face down in the freezer box.
His identity is unknown to them at this moment. A search warrant is being obtained by police.
Body found in a basement freezer box in South Philly, knife next to the freezer box. Police on the scene now. pic.twitter.com/gY7t6eOaMS
— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) December 23, 2022
We don’t even know who this individual is based on the position of the body, which is face down, curled up, and covered by a bag, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
According to the police, a father and his adult son frequently stay at this house. It is unknown if someone resides in the house on a daily basis.
Investigators claim that there are no indications of forced entry and that the property has not been ransacked.
We did discover multiple cameras on both sides of the roadway, and we do believe that someone may have entered or fled this property and committed this crime, according to Small.
The neighbors were in awe.
“I can see it clearly just around the corner. This is a calm neighborhood around here, but this is ridiculous, “South Philadelphian Yusuf Mitchell made this observation.
