Body Of A 6-year-old Found Buried In Arkansas Home, Mother Arrested

Body Of A 6-year-old Found Buried In Arkansas Home: A boy’s body, believed to be six years old and buried inside a home in rural Arkansas, was discovered on Friday, according to the local authorities. Both the victim’s mother and another guy have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of the victim.
According to Arkansas State Police, the body of the youngster was found buried under the floor of a corridor of the residence, which is located in the small town of Moro in Lee County in the eastern part of the state of Arkansas.
State police added that the boy’s younger sister, who is 6 years old, was also located inside the residence with what appeared to be burned to her scalp.
After making the finding, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office contacted state police special agents and asked them to attend to the residence late on Friday night.
State police have stated that investigators suspect the youngster may have died as a result of injuries he got in the residence three months previous to his body being discovered. His name was not immediately made public after the incident.
Ashley Roland, age 28, and Nathan Bridges, age 33, were both taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a minor. Ashley Roland is the mother of both children.
According to the most recent information provided by state police, the sister of the youngster had been transferred to a hospital for treatment in Memphis, Tennessee, and was currently in stable condition.
The nature of Bridges’ link to both Roland and the victim remains unknown. It was not entirely apparent what led to the finding of the youngster, who had been missing for some time.
