Boone County Found A Repeat Offender Guilty Of Sex Crimes Against A Child

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) – On Wednesday, a jury decided that a 41-year-old man from Poplar Grove was guilty of both charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
In January 2022, Brian Sample was arrested and brought into custody in connection with an investigation into the sexual abuse of children.
After hearing about Erin’s Law during a presentation at school, the youngster reportedly came forward to report the attack that took place between December 2020 and December 2021, as stated by the State’s Attorney for Boone County.
A child sexual abuse prevention program must be made available in all public schools across the country in order to comply with Erin’s Law.
If found guilty on both charges of child sex abuse, Sample may spend up to 120 years in jail. On February 13, he is scheduled to appear in court in Boone County for a status hearing.
In March of this year, Sample was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for criminal sexual abuse committed in 2020 against an adult in the county of Champaign. All of Sample’s prison terms will be carried out in order, starting with the earliest.
Read Next: