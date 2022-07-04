Boris Johnson Net Worth – How Rich is the UK Prime Minister?

British Prime Minister and Conservative Party Leader Alexander Boris Johnson have been in office since January of this year. From 2016 to 2018, he served as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, and from 2008 to 2016, he served as Mayor of London. Johnson has been a Member of Parliament (MP) for Uxbridge and South Ruislip since 2015 and was formerly MP for Henley from 2001 to 2008.

Early Life And Journalism

Alexander Boris Johnson Pfeffel Johnson was born in New York City, New York in June 1964. The two colleges from which he received his education are Eton and Balliol College, both located in Oxford. Boris Johnson began his professional life as a reporter. Both The Times and the Daily Telegraph employed him. From 1994 to 1999, he worked as an editor at The Spectator before returning to The Daily Telegraph as an assistant editor.

Boris Johnson’s Personal Life

From 1987 to 1993, Boris Johnson was married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen, the daughter of a famous art historian and an Italian writer.

Just 12 days after his divorce from Allegra was confirmed, Boris Johnson married Marina Wheeler. They divorced last year.

He tied the knot with Carrie Symonds in 2021.

Boris Johnson has six children, four from his relationship with Wheeler, one from an affair, and another from Carrie Johnson. He was a dual citizen for the majority of his life. He abandoned his US citizenship in 2016 to show his commitment to the United Kingdom.

Politics

In 2001, Johnson was elected as a Member of Parliament for Henley, his first elected position. Johnson is part of the Conservative party, authored books, and had regular television appearances during his term in the House of Commons. In 2004, he served as Shadow Minister for the Arts, and from 2005 to 2007, he served as Shadow Minister for Higher Education.

In 2008 he defeated the Labour party incumbent Ken Livingstone and became Mayor of London.

He handled the 2012 London Olympic Games and banned alcohol on public transportation. Johnson was re-elected in 2012, defeating Ken Livingstone for the second time.

Finances

Boris earned about $1 million the year before he became Prime Minister, with $450,000 of that coming from his wage as a weekly columnist for the Daily Telegraph. When he was elected Prime Minister, he was forced to resign from this position. He also previously was able to perform lucrative speaking engagements which might pay as much as $200,000 each speech.

As Prime Minister, he earns about $220,000 a year.

According to reports, Boris has grumbled about his financial predicament privately while he was Prime Minister. He lost much of his wealth after his 2018 divorce from his wife of nearly 30 years, Marina Wheeler.

Boris Johnson will likely make a fortune as a speaker after he leaves office as Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson Real Estate

When he was with Marina Wheeler, the couple possessed an exquisite mansion in the London neighborhood of Islington. This property was sold in 2019 as part of their divorce settlement for the equivalent of 4.6 million dollars.

Boris Johnson still owns an Oxfordshire home that he rents out for $6-7,000 a month even after the divorce.

A 20 percent stake in his family’s long-standing estate in Exmoor’s rural area is also something he still owns today.

Carrie paid $1.65 million for their South London home in 2021 after they tied the knot.

Boris Johnson Net Worth

There is a $2 million fortune in Boris, a politician from the United Kingdom. After Theresa May resigned as Prime Minister due to her party’s majority loss in the 2019 general election, Queen Elizabeth II named Boris as her replacement. Former London Mayor Johnson served in that role for a total of four years, from 2008 to 2016. He is the second Prime Minister in British history to be born outside of the British Isles. He was born in New York City.

