Boscov’s Pay Bill, And Login And All You Need To Know

When it comes to fashion and beauty products for both men, women, and children, the name Boscov is synonymous with the department store that carries them.

Boscov’s is the largest family-owned department store in the United States, with a total of 49 locations, including 26 in Pennsylvania. The Boscov’s credit card, available both in-store and online, can help you save money on every transaction.

Boscov’s credit card and its benefits will be discussed in detail in this article, as will the steps involved in opening an account, viewing your account balance and billing statement, and paying your bill. As an alternative to cash, Comenity Capital Bank’s card has a lot going for it.

Benefits of Using a Boscov’s Credit Card

The first day you use your Boscov’s Credit Card, get 15% off everything you buy

A Boscov’s Reward Certificate can give you up to 4% back.

When you apply for the card and are approved, you will earn 100 additional reward points.

In the United States, this card can be used at any Boscov location

On your birthday, you’ll receive a special birthday deal!

Every time you buy cosmetics or fragrances, you’ll get double points.

Why Can’t I log in to My Credit Card on Boscov’s Site?

Boscov’s credit card keeps things simple, so you don’t need to know much to get the job done. It’s as simple as implementing the steps indicated below.

First and foremost, you must visit the official website to begin logging in. Alternatively, you can use the login button at the very top of the page.

The “Sign in” option can be found in the upper right corner of your screen.

Once you’ve entered your username and password, click the “Login” button. By clicking on “forgot username/password,” you’ll be sent a reminder to the email address you provided when you signed up. The Login process is now complete, though.

How To Make A Payment With A Boscov’s Credit Card

Online, by phone, or by mail, you can pay your Boscov’s credit card bill with your credit card. Log in to your online account and select “Payments” to make a payment on your Boscov’s Credit Card bill. Choose how much to pay, when to pay, and from whom to receive money. Then, proceed with the transaction. Automatic payments can also be set up on the Boscov’s Credit Card by cardholders.

Credit Card Payment Methods at Boscov’s

Online:

Once you’ve logged in, go to the “Payments” page. Automatic payments can also be made for the minimum, your balance, or a predetermined amount of your choice. You can set up automatic payments to pay your Boscov’s Credit Card Account on your Payment Due Date by authorizing a regular withdrawal from your checking account.

With Comenity’s EasyPay, you may make a payment without logging in.

Be sure to include the following information on the application form:

To give you an idea of what this looks like: “Credit Card Account Number ZIP Code or Postal Code Identification Type. for example” (AIN).

To locate your account, you’ll need to know your SSN’s last four digits.

Automated settlement:

Your Sephora Credit Card Account will be debited automatically on the Payment Due Date if you set up automatic payments. You have the option to set up an automatic payment for your Minimum Due, My Balance, or another amount. You will be notified through email 10 days prior to the payment being deducted from your checking account if this is the case.

When your payment is due, it will be processed in accordance with the payment method you selected—no postage, no late fees, no stress. Click on Auto-Pay.

You can pay by phone:

Please call Customer Care at 1-800-329-9713 (TDD/TTY: 1-888-819-1918) to pay your Boscov’s credit card bill over the phone.

