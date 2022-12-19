Boston Cop James Kenneally Was Arrested After A Fight With His Brother At A Funeral Home

Officer James Kenneally, a veteran of the Boston Police Department, was placed on administrative leave after getting into a fight with one of his brothers shortly after their father passed away. The argument stemmed from the death of their father.
Officer Kenneally and his brother reportedly got into it during a family gathering on Monday afternoon, as reported by the police to WBZ-TV.
The death of their father, Tom Kenneally, who was 87 years old, occurred the day before. When the argument began, the family gathered at the funeral home to talk about the arrangements for the funeral.
According to the police report, Officer Kenneally was the only person arrested. According to the police, he was “engaged in a domestic incident with a family member” when he committed the acts that led to his arrest for assault and battery.
The West Roxbury District Court was the venue for Kenneally’s arraignment.
Why is it that no media outlets have written about the arrest of @bostonpolice Officer James Kenneally? Who is the legislative aid for the @bostonpatrolmen Union & used to be assigned to the Media Relations unit? Awfully suspicious. @BostonGlobe @bostonherald @boston25 @WCVB pic.twitter.com/skIFB9ATse
— Boston First Responders United (BFRU) (@BostonFRU) December 17, 2022
“Even though my client is still in the process of mourning the death of his father, he does not feel any remorse about the choice he made to defend himself when he was attacked by a younger brother at a West Roxbury funeral home.
My client is absolutely certain that the legal system will vindicate him and I share that confidence “In a statement given to WBZ on Saturday night, the attorney for Officer Kenneally, Keith Nicholson, said the following:
At this time in the investigation, there is no additional information that can be provided.
Kenneally joined the Boston Police Department in 1997 and has been there ever since.
