Boston Police Arrest Knife-wielding Guy Suspected Of Homicidal Rampage

An early Sunday morning stabbing rampage in Boston’s theater area resulted in four injuries, including one victim with life-threatening wounds, and led to an arrest by Boston police.

Police in Boston have announced that 39-year-old Daryl Diamond of Dorchester, Massachusetts, will be charged on four charges of assault with intent to kill and four counts of assault and battery by use of a dangerous weapon – a knife – in Boston Municipal Court. There has been no explanation for the stabbings.

It all started at 2:10 a.m., when police from District A-1 were sent to the intersection of Stuart and Tremont in response to a stabbing call. An immediate arrest was made by the police.

Officers found two adult male victims at the location, another adult male victim drove himself to the hospital, and a fourth victim drove himself to the hospital several hours later, according to the police report. “There was one male victim with life-threatening injuries and three others with less severe injuries. It is anticipated that all casualties would make a full recovery. When police arrived and conducted their own investigation, they arrested Daryl Diamond.”