Boston Police Warn of Game 7 Ticket Scams

Before tonight’s Game 7 against the Miami Heat, Boston police are telling Celtics fans about fake tickets.
BPD is telling fans that they should only buy passes from official ticket sellers.
Boston Police said, “Fans who buy tickets from a secondary source take a chance and do so at their own risk.”
The tweet below verifies the news:
Boston Police are warning Celtics Fans of ticket scams ahead of Game 7 tonight against the Miami Heat https://t.co/GPtBjPYNfq
— Boston 25 News (@boston25) May 29, 2023
If you buy from someone who isn’t an official seller, you could end up with a fake or invalid ticket.
If you know who is selling fake tickets, please tell the Boston Police.
People who want to give information without being identified can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to the number CRIME (27463).
