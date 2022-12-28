Boxer Gervonta Davis Detained At His Parkland Residence On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence

Unbeaten former lightweight champion boxer Gervonta Davis was detained on a domestic abuse accusation Tuesday afternoon at his Parkland home, only two weeks after domestic violence-battery charges were dropped in Miami-Dade County.
According to online records, Davis, 28, was arrested for one count of domestic abuse-battery resulting in serious bodily harm and lodged in the Broward County Main Jail. Davis was posting the $1,000 bond required by a Broward court on Wednesday morning by 11 a.m.
Police arrived at Davis’ Parkland Golf & Country Club residence on Lemon Grass Drive around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an arrest report by Broward Deputy Eric Blake.
According to the complaint, Davis slapped a woman who was not named “on the right side of her skull with a closed fist slap.” The woman’s right side of her mouth received a little abrasion to the inside of her upper lip as a result of this strike.
With a 27-0 record and 25 knockouts, Davis, also known by the moniker “Tank,” has been preparing for his bout against Hector Luis Garcia on January 7 in Washington, D.C.
According to Miami-online Dade’s court record, the two misdemeanor domestic assault and battery charges from February 2020 that stemmed from an arrest after a video showed Davis touching his fiancée at a University of Miami charity event were dismissed on December 13.
