BPD Requests Help Identifying McDonald’s Burglary Suspect

The public is being asked to help Boston police find a person wanted in connection with a commercial break-in, an assault, and a battery in Roxbury.
Boston Police say that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, they were called to the McDonald’s at 301 Warren Street in Roxbury because someone was inside.
Officers met with the manager when they got there. The manager told them that the unknown suspect had gotten into the building after hours, possibly through the drive-through window.
Police say that once the suspect was inside, he or she confronted staff members and pushed one of them while demanding money.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Boston Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a break in at McDonald’s https://t.co/EHxlWYpj7b
— Boston 25 News (@boston25) March 5, 2023
After taking several bags of food that had been set aside for delivery drivers, the suspect left the area on foot.
The suspect is a black man in his 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a green sweatshirt and dark pants.
If you know anything, please call 617-343-4275 to talk to a Boston Police detective.
