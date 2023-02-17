Brandon Howell Was Taken Into Custody By Slain KCPD Officer Muhlbauer

James “Jim” Muhlbauer, a police officer in Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a collision involving two vehicles on Wednesday night. Nine years ago, Muhlbauer was responsible for the apprehension of one of the most notorious murders in the city’s recent history.
Brandon Howell, a suspect in five murders, was taken into custody by slain Kansas City Police officer Muhlbauer.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — James “Jim” Muhlbauer, a police officer in Kansas City, Missouri, was killed in a collision involving two vehicles on Wednesday night. Nine years ago, Muhlbauer was responsible for the apprehension of one of the most notorious murders in the city’s recent history.
On September 2, 2014, Brandon Howell massacred five people in the Woodbridge Community, a peaceful suburban area in south Kansas City, Missouri. First, he stabbed two people to death, then he shot and killed three more.
Later on that day, Muhlbauer, who had served as a patrolman for the Kansas City Police Department for a total of 23 years, the last three of which were spent with the K-9 unit, saw Howell walking along northbound Interstate 29 and made the arrest.
Muhlbauer was recognised as the officer who was slain while on patrol on Wednesday at Truman Road and Benton Boulevard by Chief of Police Stacey Graves of the Kansas City Police Department. In addition to Muhlbauer, Muhlbauer’s K-9 partner Champ and a pedestrian both perished in the collision.
Graves stated that based on the early inquiry, the incident was not Muhlbauer’s fault; however, the driver of the other car that was involved remains in custody as the Kansas City Police Department examines if impairment was a factor in the crash.
Muhlbauer is left by a wife and a child at the time of his passing.
Back in September 2014, Kansas City, Missouri, was still reeling from the terrible killing spree committed by Howell as the search for the alleged killer proceeded into the early evening hours.
On that day, Muhlbauer was on patrol several miles away in North Kansas City when dispatch received a tip that a passer-by may have spotted the suspect, who was later identified as Howell, walking along southbound Interstate 29. Muhlbauer had spent 20 years as a patrolman with the Kansas City Police Department, including the last three with the K-9 unit. During that time, he was assigned to the K-9 unit.
