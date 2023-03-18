Who Is Brendan Fraser Dating? Was Brendan Fraser Married Before?

Brendan Fraser’s performance in The Whale earned him his first Academy Award.
He plays Charlie, a 600-pound guy who tries to get in touch with his daughter (Sadie Sink), in a film directed by Darren Aronofsky (Stranger Things). Brendan was visibly moved by the 6-minute standing ovation he received during the film’s debut at the Venice International Film Festival.
Except for his acceptance speech at the Academy Awards, which brought the house down with tears, laughter, and genuine emotion. Brendan acknowledged his “best first-mate” Jeanne Moore in addition to his “best friend” Darren, his co-star Hong Chau, and his children.
Brendan Fraser Dating
Although they’ve only been dating for a short time, Jeanne Moore and Brendan have been together for roughly six months. After months of speculation, the couple finally confirmed their relationship by attending the Venice Film Festival together in September and walking the red carpet. How they initially connected is a topic of silence between them.
Before starting her career in the cosmetics industry, Jeanne attended Cal State Fullerton to major in marketing. Her website boasts that she has experience in cinema and music videos and is an effects expert.
After he accepted the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Brendan gave Jeanne a big hug, a kiss on the cheek, and a shout-out in his acceptance speech. As he put it, “I wouldn’t be able to achieve any of this without the love of…the clarion call that is my child Jeanne. As always, I appreciate it “His words.
Jeanne sent an energizing Instagram homage to him after the event, in which she said, “Congratulations to my wonderfully gifted husband!! Wow, thank you so much for this incredibly high accolade! It’s because of you that I feel this way about you. Beat the odds with your fantastic team!” Many candid shots of the couple from that night were included in Jeanne’s package.
Jeanne Moore Is A Professional Makeup Artist
On January 28, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California, Jeanne Moore and Brendan Fraser will be seen at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel for the 21st Annual Movies For Grownups Awards presented by AARP The Magazine.
Moore is a cosmetics and hair artist in Hollywood, so it’s likely that’s how she and Fraser were introduced.
Moore, according to her website, specializes in special effects makeup and performs makeup and hair for television, movies, and events. Paula Abdul and Marie Osmond are just two of her famous clientele. She went to Cal State Fullerton to get a marketing degree before enrolling in the April Love Pro Makeup Academy.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Moore has also worked in the film industry in the capacities of writer, producer, and director. For over a decade, she was Billy Blanks’ director of marketing and producer for his Tae Bo DVDs before leaving to pursue other interests.
Was Brendan Fraser Married Before?
Afton Smith, an actress who has acted in films like Reality Bites and Fried Green Tomatoes, and George of the Jungle, was Brendan’s ex-wife (alongside Brendan). In 1993, they met at a gathering hosted by a mutual acquaintance, Winona Ryder.
They tied the knot in 1998 and split up in 2007. Their blended family consists of Griffin, Holden, and Leland. At the SAG Awards, Brendan congratulated them and referred to Afton as a “great mom.”
