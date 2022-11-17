Brendan Fraser Divorce: Why He Took Divorce From His Wife Afton Smith?

Sadly, Brendan Fraser’s career declined in the early 2000s, and only recently has Fraser opened up about the struggles he faced after losing his mother and the fact that he was sexually assaulted by the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Philip Berk.

In the 1990s, Fraser was a universally adored actor, making memorable appearances in movies like “The Mummy,” “Now and Then,” and “Blast From the Past.”

Who Is Brendan Fraser?

Brendan Fraser is a Canadian and American actor and producer. Throughout the 1990s, Brendan Fraser enjoyed the distinction of being one of the highest-paid actors in the world, taking home between $10 and $15 million for each film role.

Although Brendan has almost 70 acting credits, he is best known for his work on “The Mummy” series, “George of the Jungle,” “Encino Man,” “Dudley Do-Right,” and a famous three-episode arc on the NBC comedy “Scrubs.”

He also made appearances in the nominated films “Crash” and “The Quiet American.” Brendan received ecstatic praise for his performance in “The Whale” in 2022.

Brendan James Fraser was born on December 3, 1968, in Indianapolis, Indiana. With his Canadian parents, Carol (a sales counselor) and Peter (a member of the Canadian Foreign Service), and his three elder brothers, Kevin, Regan, and Sean, he spent his formative years in Washington, California, Ontario, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

Brendan attended the exclusive Toronto boarding school Upper Canada College and received his degree from Cornish College of the Arts in 1990. His goal was to study acting at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, but he decided to stay in Hollywood instead after being cast as a sailor in the 1991 film “Dogfight” while he was still traveling there.

Who Is Afton Smith?

Afton Smith is a movie actress with a $3 million net worth. Afton Smith was born on December 3, 1967, in Northport. actress whose little parts in hit movies like Fried Green Tomatoes, George of the Jungle, and Reality Bites have earned her recognition.

In the 1987 movie Less Than Zero, she made her acting debut in cinema.

She made a guest appearance on an episode of Pig Sty in 1995.

Brendan Fraser, who played The Mummy, was her husband from 1998 to 2008. They had three kids: Holden, Leland, and Griffin.

She co-starred with Leslie Mann in the comedy movie George of the Jungle from 1997.

Brendan Fraser Divorce

After nine years of marriage, Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith publicly announced their separation in 2007. Their publicist said in a statement at the time that “they continue to have a deep and caring friendship” (via Fox News).

When the divorce was finally finalized in 2009, Fraser agreed to support Smith with spousal payments of $50,000 per month (via Law Missouri). Fraser attempted to have this changed in 2013, claiming that his acting income was insufficient to support payments of that magnitude.

Smith disagreed and accused Fraser of fraud, claiming that Fraser had the necessary income (as reported by the New York Post). In her allegations, Fraser withheld from her $9 million in film contracts at the time of their divorce.

Fraser also cited his current health problems as a factor in his inability to meet this level of spousal support because he injured his back while attempting to clear a tree that had fallen on his property during Hurricane Sandy.

Their three children are shared between Fraser and Smith, however, Fraser currently resides in Bedford, New York, while Smith and the children reside in Greenwich, Connecticut.

