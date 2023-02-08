Brevard County Deputy Charged With Manslaughter After Being Accused Of Fatally Shooting Roommate

According to a recent filing, a Brevard County officer who is suspected of shooting and murdering his roommate, who was also a cop, in December has been formally charged with manslaughter.
According to records, Andrew Lawson, 22, was charged by the Brevard County state attorney’s office on January 27. An arrest affidavit states that on December 4 when Lawson was off-duty, he “jokingly” pulled the trigger twice before the revolver went off and killed Deputy Austin Walsh.
According to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Lawson dialled 911 and stated that he had “accidently shot his roommate” and needed assistance.
After being removed from the first-person shooter game “Call of Duty” for inactivity, the roommates took a break and began chit-chatting when Lawson pulled out a Glock 34 9mm semi-automatic pistol, according to an affidavit.
The affidavit claims that Lawson pulled the trigger while “jokingly” pointing the gun at Walsh while believing it to be unloaded. According to the sheriff’s office, Lawson pulled the trigger a second time after the gun failed to fire the first time.
Deputies claim that this time, only one shot was fired, striking Walsh in the head and killing him.
Ivey claimed that Lawson dialled 911 right after and was “devastated” when emergency personnel arrived. Lawson gave complete cooperation to the investigation, which was carried out by the Palm Bay Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Ivey claimed that Lawson and Walsh shared a room and were best friends.
Walsh, according to the sheriff, joined the company when he was 18 years old.
“Austin was such a wonderful young man, and we are devastated by his passing. Our condolences are with his family, and he will be sadly missed by both our organisation and the community, Ivey added.
Alan Landman, Lawson’s defence lawyer, asserted that Lawson was incredibly stupid but also referred to the shooting as a tragic accident.
“The act of pulling the trigger was obviously purposeful. Don’t misunderstand me, Landman said. “However, the deputy under no circumstances thought that the gun was loaded. The two deputies were playing a computer game and sort of simulating that scenario while having fun when everything went awry.
News 6 questioned Ivey on how the shooting could have occurred given Deputy Lawson’s firearms training.
After Walsh’s memorial service in December, Ivey responded, “That’s something we’ll talk about later when things come out.”
No matter how the case turns out in court, Lawson, according to Landman, is not likely to ever work in law enforcement again.
Lawson was given permission by the judge to reside with his mother after posting a $15,000 bond. Lawson’s employment, according to the sheriff’s office, has been terminated.
The former deputy’s subsequent court appearance is set for April. He might be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail for manslaughter.
