Brian Kilmeade Net Worth 2022: Income, Salary, Bio, And Personal Life Of Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade

An American political commentator for radio and television who also serves as a Fox News host, Brian Kilmeade Brian receives a yearly salary of $4 million from Fox News. Brian has authored numerous books as well.

Early Life

Kilmeade was born in New York City on May 7, 1964. He is of Italian and Irish ancestry. After graduating in 1982 from Massapequa High School, he enrolled at Long Island University Post in Brookville, New York. In 1986, he earned a political science bachelor’s degree.

Career

Kilmeade started his career as a reporter for the daily national high school television news program Channel One News. For the channel, he was a correspondent. His next position was as a host and anchor at KHSL-TV in Chico, California. He also started working in sports television and radio.

On the all-sports radio station KLSD, he co-hosted “The Jim Brown Show.” He and Jim Brown continued to commentate on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fights in 1993. He did post-fight interviews with the competitors before transitioning to a play-by-play announcer for UFC 2 and UFC 3 in 1994.

In 1997, he relocated to Hartford, Connecticut, where he worked as a contract sports anchor for NBC affiliate WVIT. He covered MetroStars games in Major League Soccer from the sidelines. Later, he started working as an anchor for NewSport, hosting a daily magazine show for the network called “NewSport Journal.”

Additionally, he started hosting “Scoreboard Central,” a half-hour sports show that covered the major sporting events of the day.

Get your paperback copy of The President and the Freedom Fighter out today! pic.twitter.com/hwfMSBBtIW — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) October 25, 2022

Kilmeade started hosting “Fox and Friends,” the morning show on the Fox News Network, in 1998. The same year as his co-host Steve Doocy, he began hosting the program. Since then, Doocy and Kilmeade have continued to serve as the show’s hosts alongside a few other female co-hosts who have come and gone.

With Fox, Kilmeade also hosts other shows. Kilmeade covered Fox News Radio host Tony Snow’s radio show in April 2006 as a stand-in. Snow has departed the network to take a position as the George W. Bush Administration’s new White House Press Secretary.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, Kilmeade’s own radio program, followed. He started serving as the weekend host of “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade” on Fox News in 2022.

The career of Kilmeade at Fox News has not been without controversy. He has made a number of comments on the traditionally conservative news network that have drawn some criticism.

He said in July 2009 that people in Sweden and Finland had “pure DNA” since they often married people from the same ethnic background, in contrast to Americans who “marry other species and other ethnics.” Later, he expressed regret for his statements. Also, read about Vince Vaughn Net Worth

In 2013, he published “George Washington’s Secret Six: The Spy Ring That Saved the American Revolution,” a historical novel based on the Culper Ring spies during the American Revolution. In 2015, he wrote a book about Thomas Jefferson, and in 2017, he wrote a book about Andrew Jackson.

He published a book about Sam Houston and the Alamo in 2019 as part of his ongoing investigation into the lives of historical figures. The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul was published by him in 2021.

Controversies

When he said that “not all Muslims are terrorists, but all terrorists are Muslims” in 2010, he found himself in hot water once more. He then apologized and said he misspoke since he was talking about terrorists who had specifically targeted Americans in attacks like the ones on September 11, 2001, or the ones on the 1998 embassy.

Additionally, Kilmeade was a fervent supporter of Donald Trump’s presidency and served as a kind of unofficial counselor to the president, who was a renowned fan of Fox News programming. He frequently defended the policies of President Trump.

Many people found it offensive when he said in 2018 that the children separated at the border were “not our kids” in reference to the family separation program at the US-Mexico border. Additionally, he has made statements in support of former president Trump’s opinions on racial issues and climate change.

But after the incidents on January 6 in the U.S. Capitol, Kilmeade started to criticize the former president more harshly. He urged the president to publicly denounce the behavior of many of his fans who broke the law to enter the Capitol building and wreak thousands of dollars in damage in texts to Mark Meadows, the then-White House chief of staff.

While Kilmeade had first expressed doubts about the validity of the 2020 presidential election, he later said that the former president should “learn to lose” and that he had not been given any proof that the vote had been interfered with in January 2022. He stated that the Republican party should stop contesting the election results and move on.

Personal Life

In 1993, Kilmeade wed Dawn, who is now his wife. They are the parents of Brian, Kirstyn, and Kaitlyn as a family. He pursued a career in television commentary and hosting, but in his spare time, he also enjoyed stand-up comedy.

Brian Kilmeade Net Worth

Brian Kilmeade Net Worth is estimated to be around $10 Million in 2022. Kilmeade has a background in radio and television and has written both fiction and non-fiction works.

The Games Do Count: America’s Best and Brightest on the Power of Sports, his debut book, was published in 2004. He published “It’s How You Play the Game: The Powerful Sports Moments That Taught America’s Finest Lasting Values” in 2007.

